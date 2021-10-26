SA Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Seek Batting Redemption Vs South Africa

Both South Africa and West Indies will look to up their batting displays when they face each other on Tuesday in Dubai. There will be no dew factor under an afternoon sun and only skills and temperament will matter if SA and WI want to keep their hopes alive in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Temperament has always been an issue with West Indies and skipper Kieron Pollard will expect better application from the batsmen who threw their wickets away while scoring all of 55 runs in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage group 1 opener against England. While losing one group match doesn't mean the end of the road but a second successive defeat for either team means things could become tighter. South Africa's batting was restricted by some quality Australian bowling in their first match. But the lack of runs from David Miller and Heinrich Klassen will worry skipper Temba Bavuma. If the India vs Pakistan match is any indication, the Dubai wicket is full of runs. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batted freely and played their strokes with gay abandon against a quality Indian attack. South Africa and the West Indies have faced each other three times at T20 World Cups. While SA won in 2007 and 2009, West Indies won in 2016, the same year they won the World Cup. Follow live cricket scores of SA vs WI here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)