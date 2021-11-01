Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Namibia vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See PAK Vs NAM Live - Full Details

A win against rookies Namibia will cement Pakistan's T20 World Cup semifinal spot. Watch NAM v PAK, live.

Live Streaming Of Namibia vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See PAK Vs NAM Live - Full Details
Pakistan are on top of Group 2 with three wins from as many T20 World Cup 2021 matches. They play Namibia on Tuesday. Watch NAM v PAK live. | AP

Trending

Live Streaming Of Namibia vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See PAK Vs NAM Live - Full Details
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T21:56:18+05:30
Priya Nagi
Priya Nagi

Priya Nagi

More stories from Priya Nagi
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 9:56 pm

The Nambia vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 encounter in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening (7:30 PM IST) will be a cracker of a contest as Pakistan have a great opportunity to seal their semifinal spot. Get below details of live streaming of NAM vs PAK. (More Cricket News)

With three wins in as many games, Pakistan have almost sealed their spot in the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Babar Azam-led team will aim to consolidate its position in Group 2 after big wins against India and New Zealand.

Namibia vs Pakistan will be live telecasted on TV and live streamed on digital devices from 7.30 PM IST.

The Super 12 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of Namibia vs Pakistan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Pakistan took the cricketing world by surprise as they pulled one back from the all World Cup records 1-12 against India. The men in green stamped their authority when they outclassed New Zealand and Afghanistan too.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Pakistan's entire unit stood up and contributed to their hat-trick of wins. However, it was the trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Asif Ali that impressed everyone.

Babar's leadership skills, Shaheen's magical spell, and Asif's blitzkrieg in the death overs have make Pakistan a worthy candidate to appear in the semifinals.

On the other side, Namibia will hope to shrug off their 62-run thrashing by Afghanistan. The country which has a population of 2.5 million and only five cricket pitches surprised everyone with their historic entry in the T20 World Cup Super-12.

The team won its first clash against Scotland but went down in their second fixture. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus and his men need to lift their level if they wish to keep rubbing shoulders with the top teams.

Tags

Priya Nagi Babar Azam UAE County Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Namibia national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Against New Zealand In T20 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Against New Zealand In T20 World Cup

Kapil Dev Urges MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri To Lift India's Morale In T20 World Cup

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Hasaranga, Shanaka Lead Sri Lanka Recovery, Need 41 Runs From 24 Balls

T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Bats For Under-Fire India, Says Players Aren’t ‘Robots’

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Were Prepared To Fire Shots At Star-Studded India, Says Gary Stead

Tottenham Hotspur Fire Coach Nuno Espirito Santo After Just Four Months In Charge

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Look To Strengthen Semifinal Chances Against Bangladesh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

Former Cricketers Question Team India's Tactics In T20 World Cup

Former Cricketers Question Team India's Tactics In T20 World Cup

India Team Management Didn't Trust Rohit Sharma As Opener Vs New Zealand, Says Sunil Gavaskar

India Team Management Didn't Trust Rohit Sharma As Opener Vs New Zealand, Says Sunil Gavaskar

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Lead Indian Challenge

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Lead Indian Challenge

Read More from Outlook

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night, was greeted by British PM Borish Johnson ahead of the COP26 opening ceremony on Monday.

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Outlook Correspondent / Tripura CM Biplab Deb's OSD, a former Hindi journalist, has drawn flak from the Trinamool Congress for making objectionable comments against party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: Sri Lanka Need 41 Runs From 24 Balls

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: Sri Lanka Need 41 Runs From 24 Balls

Koushik Paul / A win tonight versus Sri Lanka will ensure England safe passage to the T20 World Cup semifinals from group 1. Follow live cricket scores of ENG v SL

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Vikas Pathak / Hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he will not be contesting UP elections next year, MLC Udaiveer Singh told Outlook that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Advertisement