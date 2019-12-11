Live Streaming Of Mohun Bagan Vs TRAU FC: When And Where To Watch Live I-League Football Match

I-League debutants TRAU FC will be aiming to register their first win of the 2019-20 season, when they visit Mohun Bagan, at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium, on December 11. Live streaming of the football match will be available on digital platforms.
Ahead of the match, Mohun Bagan head coach said, "We need to improve and be more efficient in both 18 yards box. We respect the opponent, a new team with good players and a new coach and we need to play a complete match to succeed."
Meanwhile, TRAU FC's technical director Douglas Silva said, "All the matches of the I-League will be difficult for us because we are new and our teams are young but they are confident enough to face everyone. It is a great opportunity to play in the I-League and not because we are playing against any particular team. We look at all teams the same way."
When is the I-League 2019-20 match between Mohun Bagan Vs TRAU FC?
I-League 2019-20's Mohun Bagan Vs TRAU FC is at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium, on December 11, 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch and live stream the I-League 2019-20 match between Mohun Bagan Vs TRAU FC?
I-League 2019-20's Mohun Bagan Vs TRAU FC will be broadcasted and live streamed by DSport.
