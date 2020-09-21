Live Streaming Of IPL 2020 T20 Match Between SRH Vs RCB -- Where To See Cricket Live

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore start their IPL 2020 campaign in Dubai on Monday. It will be Day 3 of IPL and the second back-to-back match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after Sunday's fixture between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. You can watch the SRH vs RCB match live on TV and online platforms. (More Cricket News)

It will be one more attempt for Virat Kohli's RCB to win the IPL trophy. RCB are one of the three teams who have never won the T20 league. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab are the other teams.

A good start against Sunrisers Hyderabad, champions in 2016, will be something RCB be looking at.

The SRH vs RCB match will be a grudge game too. In the 2016 final, Hyderabad had beaten Bangalore by 8 runs. But this time, RCB looks to have the team that can take on any team in IPL 2020.

Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney Hotstar.

You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

The SRH vs RCB live match will also be available on STAR Sports channels. It will be available on HD platforms as well.

Apart from English and Hindi feeds, you can choose live commentary in several vernacular languages.

The addition of Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch to the RCB squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly-rated young opener Devdutt Padikal and South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

On the other hand, David Warner, whose exploits in the IPL include winning the 'Orange Cap' thrice and leading his side to a maiden title triumph in 2016, will once again pair up with the dangerous Jonny Bairstow. The presence of Kane Williamson will as always add the calming influence in the SRH camp.

