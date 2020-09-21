IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SRH Vs RCB Live In Dubai

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match in Dubai on Monday is full of mini battles between players on either side. First and foremost will be the clash between the two captains -- Virat Kohli of RCB and David Warner of SRH. Feisty and men who love to lead by example, Kohli and Warner will have to lift their respective teams at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. RCB have never won the IPL but this time, the team management has done a lot of home work and preparation to run the full distance but winning the opening match will be key. The conditions look good in Dubai. After Sunday's Super Over win for Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 is already hotting up.

Follow full scorecard of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore here (Updates available after the toss).

