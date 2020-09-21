IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs RCB: It's Virat Kohli Vs David Warner In Balmy Dubai

There is a lot at stake for Royal Challengers Bangalore when they open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday evening. The SRH vs RCB clash is pregnant with possibilities since both teams look very well balanced on paper and have plenty of experience to win the big moments. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and David Warner, the two captains. Kohli and Warner are known to be fierce rivals when they represent their countries but in IPL, they will be equally aggressive against each other. Kohli is also looking at a personal milestone. If he can lead RCB to a win against SRH, Kohli would have scored his 50th win as RCB skipper. Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni leads this list with 101 wins while former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir has 71 wins and Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma has 60. The SRH vs RCB match should see spinners in action. While Yuzvendra Chahal will be key for RCB, Hyderabad have Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. It remains to be seen how the likes of Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers handle the two Afghan spinners who have a lot of Twenty20 experience between them.

Get live cricket scores of SRH vs RCB here. (Updates available after the toss)

