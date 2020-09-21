September 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs RCB: It's Virat Kohli Vs David Warner In Balmy Dubai

IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs RCB: It's Virat Kohli Vs David Warner In Balmy Dubai

Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore as both teams play their first match in IPL 2020 in Dubai on Monday. RCB have never won the premier T20 cricket tournament. Get live cricket scores of SRH vs RCB here

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs RCB: It's Virat Kohli Vs David Warner In Balmy Dubai
SunRisers Hyderabad face Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing IPL clash in Dubai
IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs RCB: It's Virat Kohli Vs David Warner In Balmy Dubai
outlookindia.com
2020-09-21T16:22:39+05:30

There is a lot at stake for Royal Challengers Bangalore when they open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday evening. The SRH vs RCB clash is pregnant with possibilities since both teams look very well balanced on paper and have plenty of experience to win the big moments. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and David Warner, the two captains. Kohli and Warner are known to be fierce rivals when they represent their countries but in IPL, they will be equally aggressive against each other. Kohli is also looking at a personal milestone. If he can lead RCB to a win against SRH, Kohli would have scored his 50th win as RCB skipper. Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni leads this list with 101 wins while former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir has 71 wins and Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma has 60. The SRH vs RCB match should see spinners in action. While Yuzvendra Chahal will be key for RCB, Hyderabad have Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. It remains to be seen how the likes of Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers handle the two Afghan spinners who have a lot of Twenty20 experience between them.

PREVIEW | SCORECARD | NEWS

Get live cricket scores of SRH vs RCB here. (Updates available after the toss)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SRH Vs RCB Live In Dubai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli David Warner Aaron Finch AB de Villiers Kane Williamson Dubai UAE Cricket Live Score Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) SunRisers Hyderabad Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos