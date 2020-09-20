September 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Streaming Of IPL 2020 Match Between DC Vs KXIP -- Where To See Cricket Live

Live Streaming Of IPL 2020 Match Between DC Vs KXIP -- Where To See Cricket Live

It's Day 2 of IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals clash with Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday. Live streaming of DC vs KXIP will be available online

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Streaming Of IPL 2020 Match Between DC Vs KXIP -- Where To See Cricket Live
Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer discuss a point during training. Live streaming of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2020 opener in Dubai will be available online
Courtesy: Delhi Capitals
Live Streaming Of IPL 2020 Match Between DC Vs KXIP -- Where To See Cricket Live
outlookindia.com
2020-09-20T13:27:44+05:30

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab clash on Day 2 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. You can watch the DC vs KXIP match live on TV and online platforms. On Day 1 on Saturday, Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. (More Cricket News)

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI have never won the IPL. Both teams will want to make a winning start in IPL 2020 to keep their momentum going in this long 53-day affair T20 tournament. Live coverage of the DC vs KXIP will also happen in Outlook

READ: In Battle Of Power-hitters, Spin-heavy DC Face KXIP - Preview

Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney Hotstar.

You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals - Schedule And Squad | Preview

The DC vs KXIP live match will also be available on STAR Sports channels. It will be available on HD platforms as well.

Apart from English and Hindi feeds, you can choose live commentary in several vernacular languages.

ALSO READ: Kings XI Punjab - Schedule And Squad | Preview

Speaking ahead of their opening match and adjusting to the ‘new-normal’, DC head coach Ricky Ponting said: “We have done most of our planning and research on Kings XI leading up to this first game.

"One thing I say about IPL is that every squad is really strong. We can talk about how strong our team is, but I can guarantee that you can say the same thing about every other team.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace: Zaha Double Stuns Solskjaer's Shambolic Red Devils

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Cricket - IPL Live streaming Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Indian Premier League 2020 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×