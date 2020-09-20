Live Streaming Of IPL 2020 Match Between DC Vs KXIP -- Where To See Cricket Live

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab clash on Day 2 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. You can watch the DC vs KXIP match live on TV and online platforms. On Day 1 on Saturday, Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. (More Cricket News)

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI have never won the IPL. Both teams will want to make a winning start in IPL 2020 to keep their momentum going in this long 53-day affair T20 tournament. Live coverage of the DC vs KXIP will also happen in Outlook,

Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney Hotstar.

You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

The DC vs KXIP live match will also be available on STAR Sports channels. It will be available on HD platforms as well.

Apart from English and Hindi feeds, you can choose live commentary in several vernacular languages.

Speaking ahead of their opening match and adjusting to the ‘new-normal’, DC head coach Ricky Ponting said: “We have done most of our planning and research on Kings XI leading up to this first game.

"One thing I say about IPL is that every squad is really strong. We can talk about how strong our team is, but I can guarantee that you can say the same thing about every other team.”

