IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

A new captain in KL Rahul, a new head coach in Anil Kumble, and an improved squad, that's how Kings XI Punjab have refurbished themselves for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. (More Cricket News)

Can they end the title drought this time in the United Arab Emirates, amidst the coronavirus chaos? They sure have the team, but the 2014 runners-up will need a very good outing to shed that underachiever tag.

They play their first match against fellow underachievers, Delhi Capitals, then end league stage with a clash against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Here's a look at Kings XI Punjab's IPL 2020 schedule:

September 20: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 1: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 4: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 10: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 18: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 18: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 30: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (7:330PM IST).

November 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

Check Kings XI Punjab squad here:

KL Rahul (captain), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jagadeesha Suchith, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Tajinder Dhillon.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine