Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Co Eye Series Sweep - Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Live

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20 International series against New Zealand. Check match and telecast details of the third IND vs NZ T20 cricket match.

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Co Eye Series Sweep - Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Live
Indian openers Rohit Sharma, left, and KL Rahul, right, will target another strong start against New Zealand. Here's how to watch IND vs NZ cricket match. | File Photo - AP

Trending

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Co Eye Series Sweep - Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Live
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T20:08:53+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:08 pm

India registered two contrasting wins to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 finalists New Zealand. A win on Sunday at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata will give new captain Rohit Sharma a clean sweep in his first series. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Preview | Cricket News

As Rohit said after the second T20I in Ranchi, India are likely to test the bench strength in the third match. A confident India can infuse fresh blood and hope for another convincing win. The visitors, in the absence of Kane Williamson, have struggled.

How to watch

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand's tour of India 2021.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The 3rd India vs New Zealand T20I cricket match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

READ: Rohit Sharma Is A Class Act

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be live streamed on digital devices from 6:50 PM IST. The live streaming of the IND vs NZ cricket match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Toss will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Head-to-head

This will be the 20th meeting between India and New Zealand in T20Is. India lead the head-to-head record 10-9, with eight of those wins coming in the last ten meetings.

Overall, India have a 97-51, win-loss record with four no results. New Zealand have won 80 of their 159 matches so far. They have lost 75.

But the Kiwis lead the series head-to-head record, 3-2. India blanked the Kiwis in the previous series 5-0 in New Zealand. India are looking to extend their five-series win record at home.

What happened so far in the series?

A nervy India chased down New Zealand's 164/6 with four balls to spare at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday. Skipper Rohit hit 48 off 36 before Suryakumar Yadav's 62 off 40. But Kiwi opener Martin Guptill top-scored with a 42-ball 70. Mark Chapman hit 63 off 50.

Two days later, India toyed with the Kiwis at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. For the second time, Rohit won the toss and opted chase. Kiwi top-ordered produced the goods with openers Guptill and Daryl Mitchell hitting 34 each. Chapman and Glenn Phillips scored 21 and 34. But India kept taking wickets to restrict the visitors to 153/6. Debutant Harshal Patel returned with a brace. Then, KL Rahul and Rohit stitched a 117-run stand in just 13.2 overs to leave the contest redundant.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Rohit Sharma Harshal Patel Tim Southee KL Rahul Eden Gardens, Kolkata Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Live streaming Preview T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength In City Of Joy

IND Vs NZ 2021: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength In City Of Joy

Where is Peng Shuai? Photos Of Missing Chinese Tennis Star Posted Online

Live Streaming Of Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Australian Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic’s Bid For 21st Grand Slam In Jeopardy After Vaccination Rules Revealed

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Hasan Ali Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct, Bangladesh Fined

Barcelona, Manchester City Drop Cryptocurrency Sponsors Amid Concerns

Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Defending Champions Tamil Nadu Thrash Hyderabad, Enter Final

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Lose Indonesia Masters Semis; Indian Campaign Ends

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma's India Eye Series Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma's India Eye Series Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20: Clinical Pakistan Hammer Bangladesh By 8 Wickets, Take Series - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20: Clinical Pakistan Hammer Bangladesh By 8 Wickets, Take Series - Highlights

Where Is Peng Shuai? Why Isn't The International Olympic Committee Speaking Out?

Where Is Peng Shuai? Why Isn't The International Olympic Committee Speaking Out?

Augsburg Stun Bayern Munich To Win Bavarian Derby In Bundesliga

Augsburg Stun Bayern Munich To Win Bavarian Derby In Bundesliga

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Rashmi Verma / A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement