Live Streaming, Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2021: Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed Back For 2nd Test - Full BAN Squad

Bangladesh have received some good news ahead of the second Test against Pakistan starting in Dhaka on Saturday (December 4). Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed have been included in the Bangladesh national cricket team as the hosts aim to draw level in the two-match series. Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets in Chattogram on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan second Test will be available in India. The match will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and FanCode website from 9:30 AM IST.

This is Pakistan's first tour to Bangladesh since 2015 and the two-match Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship points table. Before the Test series, Pakistan had won the three-match T20 series. Those matches were also live-streamed to Indian viewers. However, there is no direct telecast on TV in India.

Bangladesh were missing some experience in the first Test that the hosts lost by a big margin in Chattogram. Bangladesh suffered a batting collapse in the second innings and Pakistan rode Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique's 151-run partnership for the first wicket to cruise home by eight wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan returns after a hamstring injury. He passed a fitness test on Monday. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed also returns after a finger injury. Bangladesh will need their services to produce better quality cricket against Babar Azam's Pakistan, full of talented and experienced campaigners.

Bangladesh have called up Mohammad Naim for the first time in a Test squad. He is primarily a white-ball specialist.

Bangladesh full squad for second Test vs Pakistan: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim.