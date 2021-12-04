Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: Will Shakib Al Hasan's Return Lift Bangladesh In Dhaka?

Pakistan have never lost a Test match against Bangladesh. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK, second Test in Dhaka. Pakistan won the first Test at Chattogram.

Bangladesh will be bolstered by the return of Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed for the second Test vs Pakistan starting in Dhaka on Saturday. But can they make a difference?

2021-12-04T08:42:00+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 8:42 am

Bangladesh will bank on their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the second Test starting Dhaka on Saturday against Pakistan. The visitors are in good form since the T20 World Cup in UAE and Babar Azam's team has never lost a Test match against the Bangla Tigers. Will that change this time? Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK.

Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed's return to the Bangladesh national cricket team has been the perfect boost for the hosts but if the Tigers want a favourable result against a red-hot Pakistan tea, they have to play a solid team game.

Bangladesh lost the first Test in Chattogram by eight wickets primarily because of inconsistency. There were some superb performances both with bat (Liton Das' 114 and Mushfiqur Rahim's 91) and ball (Taijul Islam's 7/116) but they were like stray incidents that finally did not hurt the Pakistan team.

Having a Shakib Al Hasan gives a team a lot of confidence and belief but in a Test match, it is suicidal to bank on one or two players. More importantly, skipper Mominul Haque (6, 0) will have to bat well and hold the top and middle order together.

Bangladesh’s top order faltered in both innings of the first Test, being reduced to 49 for 4 and 39 for 4, which also played a key role in the loss. Shakib Al Hasan will have his task cut out in that position.

“For me, as a captain, everything gets easier when Shakib is around,” Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque said.

“Everything is fine with him at this moment. You know he is a player with two in one. He (Shakib) is such a player who can give us the combination we are comfortable with. We now can return to our traditional combination of four bowlers and seven batsmen.”

Shakib Al Hasan Dhaka Bangladesh national cricket team Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Pakistan vs Bangladesh
