IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha Look To Build A Big Partnership

Mayank Agarwal's fourth Test century helped India share honours on a truncated opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday. India chose to bat after winning the toss but suffered a mini batting collapse, with skipper Virat Kohli out for zero. New Zealand snatched a thrilling draw in the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. Follow here live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand.

(LIVE SCORECARD | BAN vs PAK 2ND TEST)

It was quite a dramatic first day in Mumbai on Friday. Rain robbed the entire first session and then when India batted after winning the toss against New Zealand, the hosts suffered a top order meltdown, Virat Kohli's dismissal generated some controversy and Mayank Agarwal's century finally cooled nerves in the Wankhede dressing room.

The suspense over who will make way for Kohli in the Indian playing XI proved to be a damp squib. The BCCI released a press statement in the morning saying Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma were injured and would miss the Mumbai Test. What took BCCI so long to communicate this is another question.

Effectively, all the talk about of an out-of-form Mayank Agarwal making way for Virat Kohli fell flat! Kohli replaced Rahane, Mohammed Siraj came in for Ishant Sharma and off-spinner Jayant Yadav replaced Jadeja.

Mayank Agarwal took full advantage of this opportunity. The opener rescued India from a precarious position (80 for 3) as India reached 221 for 4 at stumps.

Ending a 13-innings streak of poor form, Agarwal finished the day at 120 not out, while Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on 25. Their fifth-wicket partnership was worth 61 runs and was looking good for more when bad light ended play.

Ajaz Patel took 4 for 73 in 29 overs to put a dent in the Indian top-order, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli both falling for ducks.