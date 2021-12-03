IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli LBW Decision Leaves Fans Fuming - WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli got out for a four-ball duck on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Friday. The decision, an LBW off Ajaz Patel's bowling became a massive talking point with fans questioning the decision.

In the 30th over, Kohli joined Mayak Agarwal after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara off the second ball. Kohli then became Patel's third victim four balls later with the third umpire Virender Sharma unable to find any conclusive evidence to overturn on-field umpire, Anil Chaudhary's decision.

As replays showed, the question was -- bat first or pad first? There was a spike but not sure of the source. A livid Kohli then had a word with leg umpire Nitin Menon. And fans and pundits have their say:

What was a little concerning was that the third umpire was rattled. He went back to the on field umpire without checking ball tracking #INDvNZ — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) December 3, 2021

Inconclusive evidence shouldn’t mask the quality of the decision…or the lack of it. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 3, 2021

Kohli’s lbw was a contentious decision. Unfortunately for him, Umpire’s call stays — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 3, 2021

That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 3, 2021

Kohli thus became the fourth India captain to get out for a duck four times in a calendar year after Bishan Bedi in 1976, Kapil Dev in 1983, MS Dhoni in 2011.

This was also his 10th duck as captain in Test. Only Kiwi Stephen Fleming (13) has more ducks as captain. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also has ten ducks.

Earlier, on his comeback, Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first after a delayed start. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill got India off to a good start, adding 80 runs for the opening wicket.