Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli LBW Decision Leaves Fans Fuming - WATCH

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in controversial circumstances on Day 1 of second India vs New Zealand Test match in Mumbai Friday. This was his fourth duck in 2021.

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli LBW Decision Leaves Fans Fuming - WATCH
Bat first or pad first? Virat Kohli given LBW out. | Screengrab: Twitter

Trending

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli LBW Decision Leaves Fans Fuming - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T16:50:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 4:50 pm

India captain Virat Kohli got out for a four-ball duck on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Friday. The decision, an LBW off Ajaz Patel's bowling became a massive talking point with fans questioning the decision.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

In the 30th over, Kohli joined Mayak Agarwal after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara off the second ball. Kohli then became Patel's third victim four balls later with the third umpire Virender Sharma unable to find any conclusive evidence to overturn on-field umpire, Anil Chaudhary's decision.

As replays showed, the question was -- bat first or pad first? There was a spike but not sure of the source. A livid Kohli then had a word with leg umpire Nitin Menon. And fans and pundits have their say:

Watch it here:

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

And some reactions:

Kohli thus became the fourth India captain to get out for a duck four times in a calendar year after Bishan Bedi in 1976, Kapil Dev in 1983, MS Dhoni in 2011.

This was also his 10th duck as captain in Test. Only Kiwi Stephen Fleming (13) has more ducks as captain. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also has ten ducks. 

Earlier, on his comeback, Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first after a delayed start. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill got India off to a good start, adding 80 runs for the opening wicket.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Mumbai Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Cricket Video Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs GER, Live Scores, Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Tactical India Face Upbeat Germany

IND Vs GER, Live Scores, Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Tactical India Face Upbeat Germany

BCCI AGM: Clarity On India’s South Africa Tour, T20 World Cup Debacle Among 24-Point Agenda

Afghanistan Cricket Board To Face ICC Heat Over Women’s Cricket, Says Ramiz Raja

European Clubs Want FIFA Talks Over Players' Health Risks Of January Call-ups

Chris Cairns: Don't Know If I Will Ever Walk Again But Lucky To Be Alive

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: COVID-19 Scare Before India Vs Germany Semis

World Disability Day 2021: Why Paralymian Avani Lekhara Embodies Hum Kisise Kum Nahi Spirit

Cristiano Ronaldo Double Helps Manchester United Beat Arsenal; Easy For Tottenham

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

BWF World Tour Finals: Already Qualified For Semis, PV Sindhu Loses; Kidambi Srikanth Out

BWF World Tour Finals: Already Qualified For Semis, PV Sindhu Loses; Kidambi Srikanth Out

IND Vs NZ, Second Test: BCCI Wakes Up To Injuries At Toss Time In Mumbai

IND Vs NZ, Second Test: BCCI Wakes Up To Injuries At Toss Time In Mumbai

UN Urges Countries To Observe The Olympic Truce During Beijing Winter Games

UN Urges Countries To Observe The Olympic Truce During Beijing Winter Games

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Thrash West Indies By 164 Runs For 2-0 Series Sweep - Highlights

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Thrash West Indies By 164 Runs For 2-0 Series Sweep - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

Mumbai Test, Day 1: Agarwal Century Revives India

Mumbai Test, Day 1: Agarwal Century Revives India

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 1 highlights and cricket scores of second India vs New Zealand Test. India reached 221/4 at the close of play.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement