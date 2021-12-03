IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 1: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield; Injuries Galore For India

India and New Zealand, the finalists of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship, cross swords in the second match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium from Friday. The visitors snatched a thrilling draw in the first Test at Green Park, Lucknow. Virat Kohli will be back in the Indian playing XI and will look to score a century in more than two years. Follow here live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand.

9:54 AM IST: It's Official Now

Kane Williamson will not play the match. In his stead, Tom Latham will the visitors. Meanwhile, here's one interesting tidbit. Williamson wasn't even born when the last time the two teams met at Wankhede. His good friend, Virat Kohli was reportedly three weeks old.

9:33 AM IST: Another Inspection And 'Injuries'

And that last-minute injury. No Indian gets dropped. Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane have been ruled out because of injuries.

There will be another inspection at 10:30 AM IST.

9:20 AM IST: Pitch Report

Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar with the pitch report duty for the official broadcasters. They predict spin but also feel "a bit of moisture and it might hold because of the covers." And "this might be a good toss to lose."

Btw, Kane Williamson is seen with Virat Kohli.

9:15 AM IST: And The Shocker

Kane Williamson is not fit enough to play, according to Simon Doull. The Kiwi skipper has been struggling with his tennis elbow. And his absence will be a body blow for the visitors.

9:09 AM IST: What About Hockey?

...Rain hardly affects it, except that India vs Pakistan final.

If your interests lie elsewhere, there's one massive hockey match coming up later in the day. Defending champions and hosts India take on the six-time winners Germany for a final spot. Here's all you need to know about the Junior World Cup match.

8:55 AM IST: Conditions...

Updates from umpires, Nitin Menon and Anil Chaudhary: "Conditions will not be 100% and the umpires' main concern is the safety of the players. 30 areas, the in-field and the run-up. Pitch is fine." They are hoping for some sunshine.

8:47 AM IST: Toss Delayed

There will be an inspection at 9:30 AM IST. Toss is delayed as expected.

8:42 AM IST: Ashwin-Axar

Ravichandran Ashwin is bidding to become the second Indian bowler to take 300 Test wickets at home. He needs eight. But all eyes will be on Axar Patel, who took 5/62 in the first innings against New Zealand at Green Park. That was his fifth fifer in an innings.

Then, there's Ravindra Jadeja. Always ready to rock.

8:36 AM IST: Approaching Milestones

Not too sure if Ajinkya Rahane will play the match. But if he plays, a milestone is up for grabs. Not for batting though. He needs three catches to complete 100 catches in Test cricket. Rahane in fact can beat Virat Kohli to the mark. The skipper needs four. India head coach Rahul Dravid tops the list with 210 in 164 matches.

8:21 AM IST: Test Returns To Wankhede

India will be playing their 26th match at Wankhede. They have won 11, lost seven and drawn seven. New Zealand have played two here for one win and one defeat. The highest score by an Indian at the venue remains Virat Kohli’s 235 against England. It was also the last Test at the venue, in January 2020.

8:05 AM IST: Wankhede Blueprint

Daniel Vettori feels New Zealand have the 'quality spinners' to do the job at Wankhede. He also feels that Tom Latham is the "blueprint" for how all batters should play spin. Vettori took 362 wickets and scored 4531 runs including six centuries in Tests. Here's what the legend said moments ago:

Rain lurks over Mumbai and if the unseasonal rains continue, it could have a great impact on the second India vs New Zealand Test at Wankhede Stadium. The Kiwis have never won a Test series in India but after grabbing a morale-boosting draw at Green Park, Kanpur, Kane Williamson's team will back themselves to finish on the right side of the scoreline this time.

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli talks about playing at the Wankhede and the happy memories that are associated with it.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/KmnUwnXRgB — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2021

The composition of the Indian XI was the talking point on Thursday evening. Virat Kohli's return means India have to drop a top-order batsman and the question is who. The obvious indication is towards the out-of-form Mayank Agarwal but that will mean disturbing the opening combination.

Given the faith Kohli has on men like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, it is unlikely that the middle order will see much change. Shreyas Iyer, who scored a century on Test debut in Kanpur, will be unlucky if he is dropped at Wankhede, long considered an Indian fortress.

Wankhede's good-carry-and-bounce pitch normally has a lot for fast bowlers and stroke makers. It remains to be seen if India field three pacers or retain the three-man spin attack of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who took the bulk of the wickets in the Kanpur Test.

New Zealand apparently has no reason to change the playing XI that played at Green Park. But if they opt to play an additional seamer, then Neil Wagner may replace young off-spinner, William Sommerville.