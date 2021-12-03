SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 5: Sri Lanka Set 297-run Target For West Indies

Sri Lanka will thank Dhananjaya De Silva for putting them in a strong position at stumps on Day 4 of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Thursday. Sri Lanka, who lead the two-match series 1-0, have effectively batted the Windies out of this ICC World Test Championship match and can even emerge victorious on Friday. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the SL vs WI second Test.

9:59: AM IST: And The Declaration

Jason Holder breaks the 124-run stand with the wicket of Lasith Embuldeniya (39 off 124), bowled. And that's the end of Sri Lanka innings, at 345/9 d (121.4). Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 155 off 262. The target for the Windies is 297 runs, in some 87 overs.

9:49 AM IST: Play Begins

Jomel Warrican starts the proceedings on the final day. Lasith Embuldeniya hits the fifth ball for a four. Six from the over. SL - 334/8 (120)

9:29 AM IST: Declaration?

Dhananjaya de Silva (153) and Lasith Embuldeniya (25) are already in a 107-run stand for the ninth wicket. And with Sri Lanka's lead approaching 300, a declaration from the hosts soon come.

9:15 AM IST: In Mumbai

Day 5 Preview

Dhananjaya De Silva, who was unbeaten on a workmanlike 153 at stumps on Thursday, has effectively ended West Indies' hopes of winning a Test match in Sri Lanka. Coming in at a precarious situation when Sri Lanka had lost three wickets in their second innings and ahead of West Indies by only 23 runs, De Silva was the home team hero on Thursday.

De Silva's eighth Test century could not have come at a better time. But it was his ninth-wicket partnership of 107 with Lasith Embuldeniya that actually dented West Indian chances of a win in Galle.

For the first time in the series, West Indies had some hopes of a victory when they took the first innings lead but first Pathum Nissanka (66) and then De Silva, turned the home team's fortunes with some classy and lucky batting.

At close on Day 4, Sri Lanka (328 for 8) lead by 279 runs and are unlikely to make an overnight declaration. Whatever the target will be, West Indies will have a stiff total to chase and on a Day 5 Galle wicket, Sri Lanka will look up to off-spinner Ramesh Mendis (6 for 70 in the first innings) and left-arm spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya to do maximum damage and cruise to a series win.