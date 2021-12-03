Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 5: Sri Lanka Set 297-run Target For West Indies

Follow Day 5 live cricket scores and updates of the second and final SL vs SL Test in Galle. Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0 and they have never lost a Test match to the West Indies at home.

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 5: Sri Lanka Set 297-run Target For West Indies
Sri Lanka will look up to their spinners Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya to force a decision against the West Indies on Day 5 of the second Test on Friday. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SL vs WI Test. | AP Photo

Trending

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 5: Sri Lanka Set 297-run Target For West Indies
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T10:04:18+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 10:04 am

Sri Lanka will thank Dhananjaya De Silva for putting them in a strong position at stumps on Day 4 of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Thursday. Sri Lanka, who lead the two-match series 1-0, have effectively batted the Windies out of this ICC World Test Championship match and can even emerge victorious on Friday. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the SL vs WI second Test.

Live Scorecard | IND Vs NZ Live | Cricket News

9:59: AM IST: And The Declaration

Jason Holder breaks the 124-run stand with the wicket of Lasith Embuldeniya (39 off 124), bowled. And that's the end of Sri Lanka innings, at 345/9 d (121.4). Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 155 off 262. The target for the Windies is 297 runs, in some 87 overs.

9:49 AM IST: Play Begins

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Jomel Warrican starts the proceedings on the final day. Lasith Embuldeniya hits the fifth ball for a four. Six from the over. SL - 334/8 (120)

9:29 AM IST:  Declaration?

Dhananjaya de Silva (153) and Lasith Embuldeniya (25) are already in a 107-run stand for the ninth wicket. And with Sri Lanka's lead approaching 300, a declaration from the hosts soon come.

9:15 AM IST: In Mumbai

First update from Mumbai. Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield.

Day 5 Preview

Dhananjaya De Silva, who was unbeaten on a workmanlike 153 at stumps on Thursday, has effectively ended West Indies' hopes of winning a Test match in Sri Lanka. Coming in at a precarious situation when Sri Lanka had lost three wickets in their second innings and ahead of West Indies by only 23 runs, De Silva was the home team hero on Thursday.

De Silva's eighth Test century could not have come at a better time. But it was his ninth-wicket partnership of 107 with Lasith Embuldeniya that actually dented West Indian chances of a win in Galle.

For the first time in the series, West Indies had some hopes of a victory when they took the first innings lead but first Pathum Nissanka (66) and then De Silva, turned the home team's fortunes with some classy and lucky batting.

At close on Day 4, Sri Lanka (328 for 8) lead by 279 runs and are unlikely to make an overnight declaration. Whatever the target will be, West Indies will have a stiff total to chase and on a Day 5 Galle wicket, Sri Lanka will look up to off-spinner Ramesh Mendis (6 for 70 in the first innings) and left-arm spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya to do maximum damage and cruise to a series win.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Dimuth Karunaratne Dhananjaya de Silva Kraigg Brathwaite Kemar Roach Jason Holder Galle Cricket Sri Lanka vs West Indies Sri Lanka national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team ICC World Test Championship Live Score Live Blog Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

UN Urges Countries To Observe The Olympic Truce During Beijing Winter Games

UN Urges Countries To Observe The Olympic Truce During Beijing Winter Games

IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 1: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield; Injuries Galore For India

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC Share Points After Cagey 1-1 Draw

Live Streaming Of India Vs Germany, Semi-final, 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: How To Watch

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: How To Watch IND Vs NZ Match

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Announce Squads For T20I, ODI Series Against West Indies

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Returns But India Face Selection Conundrum

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Eye Third Straight Win, Face Embattled East Bengal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Wankhede Stadium Is India's Hunting Ground - Stats Preview

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Wankhede Stadium Is India's Hunting Ground - Stats Preview

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Qualifies For Knockouts; Kidambi Srikanth Lose

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Qualifies For Knockouts; Kidambi Srikanth Lose

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Preview: Series On The Line, Virat Kohli Returns To Lead India

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Preview: Series On The Line, Virat Kohli Returns To Lead India

IPL: Sanju Samson Is Rajasthan Royals' Long-term Leader, Says Kumar Sangakkara

IPL: Sanju Samson Is Rajasthan Royals' Long-term Leader, Says Kumar Sangakkara

Read More from Outlook

Analysis | Mamata Banerjee Dismissing UPA Shows TMC Is On Mission To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Analysis | Mamata Banerjee Dismissing UPA Shows TMC Is On Mission To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / On one hand, Mamata Banerjee's TMC has a rapport with parties like NCP and Shiv Sena, while also maintaining friendly relation with the Samajwadi Party in UP.

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai: Growing NCP-Sena Ties Leave Congress In The Lurch

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai: Growing NCP-Sena Ties Leave Congress In The Lurch

Haima Deshpande / West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee left out the Congress from a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Toss Delayed; Injuries Galore

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Toss Delayed; Injuries Galore

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: How Congress Is Trying To Keep Warring Factions Happy

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: How Congress Is Trying To Keep Warring Factions Happy

Tabeenah Anjum / Following the tussle between Sachin Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress had dissolved all district and block committees after the former was removed as deputy chief minister and as the party president in July 2020.

Advertisement