Related Stories India Beat Pakistan 3-1 In Blockbuster Clash

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan were declared joint winners of the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy after the forfeiture of the final match due to heavy rain in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.

The start of the final at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex was initially delayed, but heavy rain forced the match to be abandoned.

Heavy rain since evening delayed the start of the final and even though the skies relented later, but by then the damage had already been done.

The turf was completely waterlogged because of the heavy showers and after discussion with both the coaches of India and Pakistan, the tournament director decided to call off the match and declare both the teams as joint winners.

India, thus, remained unbeaten in the tournament having topped the round-robin stages with 13 points, courtesy four wins and a draw out of their five games.

Pakistan ended the round robin stages on the second spot with 10 points. In the round-robin match, India came from behind to beat Pakistan 3-1.

It was supposed to be their fourth meeting in the final after the summit clashes in 2011, 2012 and 2016. India won the 2011 and 2016 editions, while Pakistan won the 2012 and 2013 (against Japan) editions.

Malaysia won the bronze after defeating Asian Games champions Japan 3-2 on penalties after the regulation time ended at 2-2.

In the semis, India beat Japan 3-2, while Pakistan beat Malaysia 3-1 on penalties after 4-4 in regulation time.

It was both India and Pakistan's last international outing before FIH men's World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16.

(With Agency inputs)