Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Wankhede Stadium Is India's Hunting Ground - Stats Preview

Test cricket is making a return to Mumbai after almost five years. The last Test played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was against England in 2016. India won that match by an innings and 36 runs. Here's a look at some numbers ahead of IND vs NZ Test match.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Wankhede Stadium Is India's Hunting Ground - Stats Preview
Virat Kohli, right, returns to lead India in the second Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. | File Photo

Trending

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Wankhede Stadium Is India's Hunting Ground - Stats Preview
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T16:46:04+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 4:46 pm

India have won 11 , lost seven and drawn seven in 25 Test matches at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai where the second Test match of the series against New Zealand will be played, starting Friday( December 3). (More Cricket News)

New Zealand, on the other hand, have won one and lost one in two Test matches played here.

India’s 162-run victory during the 1976-77 series was the first victory over New Zealand as well as their first win at this venue. New Zealand’s only victory over India at the venue came in the 1988-89 series. The visitors recorded a 136-run win over India in that match.

Test cricket is making a return to Mumbai after almost five years. The last Test played at the ground was against England in 2016. India defeated England by an innings and 36 runs.

India have won two, lost two and drawn one in the last five Test matches played at Wankhede Stadium in the last 15 years.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The winner of this Test match will also win the two-Test series as the first Test match of the series at Kanpur ended in a draw.

The Wankhede Stadium staged its first Test in the 1974-75 season when West Indies toured India.

Clive Lloyd scored an unbeaten 242 and in Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's last hurrah as India lost by 201 runs. The Test also featured a crowd disturbance after a fan, who rushed onto the ground to greet Clive Lloyd, was treated roughly by the police.

India's first victory here was posted against New Zealand two seasons later.

The stadium has been the venue of some great innings, such as Sunil Gavaskar's 205 against the West Indies and Alvin Kallicharan's 187 in the same game in the 1978-79 series, and all-round heroics from Ian Botham's century and 13 wickets in the Jubilee Test in 1980, which England won by 10 wickets.

The highest score by an Indian at Wankhede Stadium remains Virat Kohli’s 235 against England in 2016-17.

Incidentally, Ravi Shastri's six sixes in an over off Baroda's Tilak Raj en route to the then fastest double-hundred in first-class cricket was on this ground in 1984-85.

INDIA-NEW ZEALAND AT WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI

(Team - P - W - L - D - Success %)

India - 25 - 11 - 7 - 7 - 0 - 58.00;
New Zealand - 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 - 50.00.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 399 in 142.5 overs in 1976-77;
New Zealand: 298 in 153.3 overs in 1976-77.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 145 in 49.4 overs in 1988-89;
New Zealand: 141 in 80.2 overs in 1976-77.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 119 Sunil Gavaskar in 1976-77;
New Zealand: 104 John Parker in 1976-77.

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

India: 5/27 Bishan Singh Bedi in 1976-77;
New Zealand: 6/49 Richard Hadlee in 1988-89.

BEST BOWLING IN A TEST MATCH

India: 7/98 Bishan Singh Bedi in 1976-77;
New Zealand: 10/88 Richard Hadlee in1988-89.

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Virat Kohli Sunil Gavaskar Mumbai Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Eye Third Straight Win, Face Embattled East Bengal

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Eye Third Straight Win, Face Embattled East Bengal

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Qualifies For Knockouts; Kidambi Srikanth Lose

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Preview: Series On The Line, Virat Kohli Returns To Lead India

IPL: Sanju Samson Is Rajasthan Royals' Long-term Leader, Says Kumar Sangakkara

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Germany, Semifinal - Preview

Anju Bobby George Becomes 1st Indian To Win World Athletics' Woman Of Year Award

Omicron Threat: Virat Kohli Expects Clear Picture In Next Few Days Ahead Of South Africa Tour

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Pulls Out Due To Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA A Vs IND A: Hanuma Vihari Unbeaten On 45 As India A Reach 198/5 In Reply To South Africa A’s 297

SA A Vs IND A: Hanuma Vihari Unbeaten On 45 As India A Reach 198/5 In Reply To South Africa A’s 297

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

Peng Shuai Saga: Women's Tennis Association May Cancel Events Beyond 2022 In China

Peng Shuai Saga: Women's Tennis Association May Cancel Events Beyond 2022 In China

La Liga 2021-22, Real Madrid Vs Athletic Bilbao: Karim Benzema Nets 12th League Goal In 1-0 Win

La Liga 2021-22, Real Madrid Vs Athletic Bilbao: Karim Benzema Nets 12th League Goal In 1-0 Win

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The Omicron variant was first spotted in Botswana on November 9. Since then, the variant has spread to several countries but has not yet impacted Covid-19 numbers.

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Dominate West Indies On Day 4

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Dominate West Indies On Day 4

Koushik Paul / Dhananjaya de Silva hit an unbeaten 153 on Day 4 of the second Test as Sri Lanka dominated West Indies in Galle. Sri Lanka have taken a lead of 279 runs.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

Advertisement