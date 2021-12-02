Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Preview: Series On The Line, Virat Kohli Returns To Lead India

After an anti-climactic end to the first Test where New Zealand escaped with a creditable draw defying the Indian spinners on a slow turner, the home team under its regular captain would certainly go for a slight rejig in the combination.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Preview: Series On The Line, Virat Kohli Returns To Lead India
Virat Kohli opted to skip the three-match T20I series and the first Test match against New Zealand. | File Photo

Trending

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Preview: Series On The Line, Virat Kohli Returns To Lead India
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T16:47:11+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 4:47 pm

Virat Kohli's return after a well-earned break couldn't have come in a more unenvious setting as he needs to tread the fine line between tough and prudent in his selection calls when India take on New Zealand in the second and final Test at the rain-soaked 'Maximum City' from Friday. (More Cricket News)

After an anti-climactic end to the first Test where New Zealand escaped with a creditable draw defying the Indian spinners on a slow turner, the home team under its regular captain would certainly go for a slight rejig in the combination.

READ: Wankhede Stadium Is India's Hunting Ground - Stats Preview

Also, at the Wankhede, the hosts may only get four days to enforce a positive result due to heavy rains that could be a dampener on day one and the underlying moisture which will also bring an extra Black Caps pacer Neil Wagner into the equation.

Historically, Indian cricket teams have never believed in a shake-up of the status quo and therein lies the problem that Kohli and new coach Rahul Dravid face with the current set-up. Two of the team's players have not been scoring runs.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Despite that Shreyas Iyer, who scored 105 and 65 under pressure in Kanpur, is not assured of a place despite a dream start to his career.

It happened with Karun Nair after a triple ton but one could argue that it came in an inconsequential fifth Test against a tired attack and the team wasn't under any pressure.

While the spotlight is on Ajinkya Rahane for all the wrong reasons after 12 successive failures in 2021, it is unlikely that the man, who was captain in the last match, will be dropped in the very next game due to lack of form.

And that too on his home turf.

But every extra chance given to him effectively means that criticism about not sending a strong signal would get louder.

The second cause of concern is Cheteshwar Pujara, who has time and again forgotten that cricket is not merely about survival. Every Test at home or abroad, every bowling attack -- formidable or run of the mill --, has been putting him in a spot.

He looked to have a changed mindset briefly in England but in Kanpur, he again got himself into a rut.

However, when the team travels to South Africa, Kohli knows that he has only one man, who can blunt the new Kookaburra against Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

So, Pujara and Rahane backers can rejoice as their favourite players aren't going anywhere for this game unless they are injured.

The Kohli baiters would then say that it's not just Rahane who hasn't been scoring for two years, even the Indian skipper hasn't had a three-figure mark against his name in any form for more than two years now.

And now with Dravid for company, someone famous for taking a middle of the road approach, one can certainly expect that Mayank Agarwal will be disposed off for perhaps being a low hanging fruit.

Shubman Gill scored an attacking fifty in the first innings and despite his not so great defensive technique with a yawning gap between bat and pad, he will be persisted with as he is being looked as a long-term middle-order solution.

Kohli will be a straight replacement for Agarwal. The question then arises on who will open alongside Gill.

It either has to be Cheteshwar Pujara or wicketkeeper batsman K S Bharat.

Pujara could turn out to be a poor choice given his current form, while Andhra man Bharat has the requisite experience at the first-class level with a highest score of 308.

Bharat replacing Wriddhiman Saha, who has been suffering from stiff neck, could actually save the team management from actually taking tough calls for the match.

For the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, they missed Wagner badly in Kanpur where his presence could have spelt more trouble for India in the second innings. The rain and a pitch devoid of sunlight could mean that both pacers and spinners would be in equation.

New Zealand's three-pronged attack could spell trouble for India on a spiced up track and Will Somerville, who played a gutsy knock in Kanpur, might have to sit out.

India may bring in Mohammed Siraj into the equation with Ishant Sharma looking completely out of rhythm but with turn expected, three spinners may be persisted with.

Squad

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner

Match Starts: 9:30 am.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Kane Williamson Mumbai Cricket Preview India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India To Tour South Africa Despite Omicron Threats, T20 Internationals To Be Played Later

India To Tour South Africa Despite Omicron Threats, T20 Internationals To Be Played Later

Mercedes F1 Boss Apologises As Grenfell Tower Fire Survivors Slam Sponsor

Ajaz Patel (10/119) Enters History Books Alongside Jim Laker, Anil Kumble In IND Vs NZ Test

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup: India Seek Revenge Vs France In Bronze Medal Match

Real Madrid, Barcelona Present La Liga’s Alternative Future Investment Plan

England Vs Italy Euro 2020 Final Review Finds English Supporters Endangered Lives

South Africa A Vs India A: Hanuma Vihari Shines But Bad Light Forces A Draw In 2nd Unofficial Test

IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Dismiss New Zealand For 62, Take 263-run Lead

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 1: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; Pakistan 161/2 - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 1: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; Pakistan 161/2 - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK: Bangladesh Get Shakib Al Hasan Boost For Second Test Against Pakistan

BAN Vs PAK: Bangladesh Get Shakib Al Hasan Boost For Second Test Against Pakistan

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Champion, To Fly To USA For Off-Season Training Ahead Of Mega 2022

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Champion, To Fly To USA For Off-Season Training Ahead Of Mega 2022

In Exhibition Cricket Match, Jay Shah’s XI Beats Sourav Ganguly’s XI In A Thriller

In Exhibition Cricket Match, Jay Shah’s XI Beats Sourav Ganguly’s XI In A Thriller

Read More from Outlook

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement