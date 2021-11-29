Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
IND Vs NZ, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: New Zealand 51/1 As India Look For Breakthrough

Day 5 of the first India vs New Zealand Test is tantalisingly poised. India need nine wickets and New Zealand 280 runs. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ.

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: New Zealand 51/1 As India Look For Breakthrough
Onus will be on Indian spinners on Monday to script a win in the first India vs New Zealand Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of IND vs NZ. | BCCI

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: New Zealand 51/1 As India Look For Breakthrough
2021-11-29T10:42:47+05:30
Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:42 am

Day 5 of the first India vs New Zealand Test at Green Park, Kanpur will see a fierce clash between bat and ball. On a slow turning pitch, New Zealand's batting skills will be tested against India's world-class spinners. If New Zealand (4/1 at stumps on Sunday) can score 280 runs and emerge victorious, they can truly call themselves ICC World Test champions. Follow here updates and live cricket scores of IND vs NZ.

(LIVE SCORECARD | BANGLADESH VS PAKISTAN FIRST TEST)

10:42 AM IST: Ishant back 

Ishant is back and running. India still in search of that breakthrough. New Zealand 52/1

10:34 AM IST: Team news

India's Day 4 hero, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will not take the field on the final day, due to his neck stiffness, BCCI said. "Wriddhiman Saha felt stiffness in his neck while keeping in the second innings. It was affecting his movement while wicket-keeping. KS Bharat will keep wickets in his absence on Day 5," BCCI said.

10:11 AM IST: Strong start by NZ

William Somerville (18*) and Tom Latham (10*) seem to have taken on the Indian bowlers. For India, it's all about one wicket, that could change the course of the game.  New Zealand 32/1   

9:37 AM IST: Ishant dislocates finger

Bad news coming from the India camp as it looks like Ishant Sharma has dislocated his finger while trying to stop the ball. Ishant is in pain and is being taken out off the field. Suryakumar Yadav is the substitute fielder. New Zealand 5/1 

9:07 AM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the final day of the interesting Test match between India and New Zealand. The scales are in India's favour. Can New Zealand do the unthinkable? 

The Kanpur Test has been a fantastic advertisement for the longest form of the game. The twists and turns every day have provided classy entertainment to fans who love the purest form of the game. It is only in the fitness of things that the India vs New Zealand contest is all set for a thrilling finish.

New Zealand may have lost the promising Will Young in the final session of play on Sunday, but the Blackcaps have batsmen like Tom Latham Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, who have the pedigree to play and win matches in challenging conditions.

But it will easier said than done for the New Zealanders as the Green Park pitch is expected to favour India's spinners, who have taken 10 of the 11 New Zealand wickets to have fallen so far.

India did all the hard work on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer has been the standout batsman for the home team. Iyer became only the third Indian batsman after Lala Amarnath and Dilawar Hussain, to top score for India in both innings on his Test debut.

Who would have imagined that India will stage such a superb turnaround after being 51 for five in their second innings?

It was Shreyas Iyer who featured in two 50-plus stands that bailed out India. Ravichandran Ashwin and Iyer added 52 runs for the sixth wicket and then Iyer put on 64 runs for the seventh wicket with Wriddhiman Saha.

The Indian innings got a further boost when Saha and Axar Patel shared an unbroken stand for 67 for the eighth wicket. India declared at 234 for seven, leaving the Kiwis with a target of 284 in a little over three sessions.

Axar, who took five wickets in the first innings, and Ashwin, who took three, will be India's go-to men on Day 5.

