BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: Steady Yasir Ali Retires Hurt, Bangladesh (90/5) Lead By 134

Pakistan have the bowling momentum going into Day 4 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Bangladesh, who grabbed a first innings lead of 44 runs, will look to overturn a rocky second innings start having lost four wickets for 39 runs when play was called off on Sunday. Follow here Monday's live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK first Test.

10:38 AM IST: Yasir hit on helmet

Bad news for Bangladesh as Yasir Ali is back in the dressing room after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer that stayed low. The Yasir Ali-Liton Das partnership was looking good. Mehidy Hasan is the new batsman in the crease. Hope Yasir is back soon. Bangladesh 90/5

10:15 AM IST: Yasir Ali takes charge

Yasir Ali decides to take the charge. From 49-ball 9 to 30 from 65 balls, debutant Yasir has stepped on the accelerator. Bangladesh 80/5

9:30 AM IST: Rahim departs

Disastrous start for Bangladesh. First innings saviour Mushfiqur Rahim back in the hut in the third ball of the day, clean bowled by Hasan Ali. Pakistan couldn't have asked for a better start. Bangladesh 47/5. Liton Das comes in the crease.

9:09 AM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the Day 4 of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test match. Bangladesh have been in a similar position before in the first innings and it was Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das who saved the blushes. Rahim is still in the crease while Liton is yet to bat. Can Bangladesh stage a comeback like they did a couple of days before?

The Chattogram Test has been a pacy one. For hosts Bangladesh, it has been a game of many twists and turns. When play started on Sunday, Pakistan looked in a commanding position but finally conceded the first-innings lead. By end of play, Bangladesh had blown away that small advantage by losing four top wickets cheaply.

Bangladesh may start Monday with an 83-run lead but they know with six sessions to go, they need plenty more to force a decision against a Pakistan batting line-up with lot of calibre and hunger.

Despite conceding the lead, Pakistan fought back through their pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and first-innings hero Hasan Ali. Afridi and Ali used the short ball to deadly effect.

Afridi, known for his first spell burst, got the better of Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Saif Hasan and then Hasan Ali sent back skipper Mominul Haque for zero. At stumps, Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 12 and Yasir Ali on 8.

With first innings centurion Liton Das waiting in the pavilion, Bangladesh will back themselves to put a challenging total on the board and then hope that left-arm spinner Taijul Islam reproduces his 7 for 116 magic to leave Babar Azam's Pakistan bamboozled.