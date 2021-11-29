Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: Steady Yasir Ali Retires Hurt, Bangladesh (90/5) Lead By 134

Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the first Test between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in Chattogram. BAN have suffered a batting collapse in their second innings. Can they stage a comeback?

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: Steady Yasir Ali Retires Hurt, Bangladesh (90/5) Lead By 134
Bangladesh will have to deal with a fired up Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Day 4 of the first Test at Chattogram on Monday. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK first Test. | PCB

Trending

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: Steady Yasir Ali Retires Hurt, Bangladesh (90/5) Lead By 134
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T10:40:11+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:40 am

Pakistan have the bowling momentum going into Day 4 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Bangladesh, who grabbed a first innings lead of 44 runs, will look to overturn a rocky second innings start having lost four wickets for 39 runs when play was called off on Sunday. Follow here Monday's live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK first Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND LIVE)

10:38 AM IST: Yasir hit on helmet

Bad news for Bangladesh as Yasir Ali is back in the dressing room after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer that stayed low. The Yasir Ali-Liton Das partnership was looking good. Mehidy Hasan is the new batsman in the crease. Hope Yasir is back soon. Bangladesh 90/5 

10:15 AM IST: Yasir Ali takes charge

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Yasir Ali decides to take the charge. From 49-ball 9 to 30 from 65 balls, debutant Yasir has stepped on the accelerator. Bangladesh 80/5   

9:30 AM IST: Rahim departs

Disastrous start for Bangladesh. First innings saviour Mushfiqur Rahim back in the hut in the third ball of the day, clean bowled by Hasan Ali. Pakistan couldn't have asked for a better start. Bangladesh 47/5. Liton Das comes in the crease.  

9:09 AM IST: Hello 

Hello and welcome to the Day 4 of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test match. Bangladesh have been in a similar position before in the first innings and it was Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das who saved the blushes. Rahim is still in the crease while Liton is yet to bat. Can Bangladesh stage a comeback like they did a couple of days before? 

The Chattogram Test has been a pacy one. For hosts Bangladesh, it has been a game of many twists and turns. When play started on Sunday, Pakistan looked in a commanding position but finally conceded the first-innings lead. By end of play, Bangladesh had blown away that small advantage by losing four top wickets cheaply.

Bangladesh may start Monday with an 83-run lead but they know with six sessions to go, they need plenty more to force a decision against a Pakistan batting line-up with lot of calibre and hunger.

Despite conceding the lead, Pakistan fought back through their pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and first-innings hero Hasan Ali. Afridi and Ali used the short ball to deadly effect.

Afridi, known for his first spell burst, got the better of Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Saif Hasan and then Hasan Ali sent back skipper Mominul Haque for zero. At stumps, Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 12 and Yasir Ali on 8.

With first innings centurion Liton Das waiting in the pavilion, Bangladesh will back themselves to put a challenging total on the board and then hope that left-arm spinner Taijul Islam reproduces his 7 for 116 magic to leave Babar Azam's Pakistan bamboozled.

Tags

Koushik Paul Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi Chittagong Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Pakistan vs Bangladesh Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Manchester City Earn Hard-Fought Premier League 2021-22 Victory Over West Ham

Manchester City Earn Hard-Fought Premier League 2021-22 Victory Over West Ham

Premier League 2021-22: Jorginho’s Penalty Earns Chelsea 1-1 Draw Against Manchester United

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Live Cricket Scores: New Zealand 51/1 As India Look For Breakthrough

Ramkumar Ramanathan Wins Maiden ATP Challenger Tour Singles Title In Manama

Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters Share Points After ISL 2021-22 Bambolim Thriller

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club - Day 4 Statistical Highlights

Lionel Messi Scripts Paris Saint Germain's Ligue 1 Win Vs Saint-Etienne As Neymar Suffers Injury

Frank Williams, Founder Of Formula One Team, Dies At 79

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

Maiden Over

Maiden Over

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Will Young Becomes Laughing Stock For Procrastination - WATCH

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Will Young Becomes Laughing Stock For Procrastination - WATCH

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Who Will India Sacrifice To Accommodate Virat Kohli?

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Who Will India Sacrifice To Accommodate Virat Kohli?

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Says He's 'Been Colour Discriminated' All His Life

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Says He's 'Been Colour Discriminated' All His Life

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Bangladesh Lead Pakistan By 83 Runs After Fascinating Day 3

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Bangladesh Lead Pakistan By 83 Runs After Fascinating Day 3

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Live: India 9 Wickets Away From Victory

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Live: India 9 Wickets Away From Victory

Koushik Paul / Day 5 of the first India vs New Zealand Test is tantalisingly poised. India need nine wickets and New Zealand 280 runs. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ.

Heavy Fines, Media Gag: Maharashtra Learns From Past As It Gears To Tackle Omicron

Heavy Fines, Media Gag: Maharashtra Learns From Past As It Gears To Tackle Omicron

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all the ministers in charge of the districts to tighten coordination with the local administration to ensure proper prevention of another Covid-19 outbreak.

Advertisement