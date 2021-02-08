February 08, 2021
Corona
PAK Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Need 243 More In Rawalpindi To Level Series

Catch the Day 5 live scores and live updates of Pakistan Vs South Africa Second Test match here.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2021
Pakistan cricket team's skipper Babar Azam and his South Africa's counterpart Quinton de Kock.
AP Photo
2021-02-08T08:25:54+05:30

Determined batting by Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen have given South Africa hope to level the series after Pakistan set the tourists a challenging target of 370 runs on the fourth day of the second and final cricket test on Sunday. Markram (59) and van der Dussen (48) stayed unbeaten and carried the Proteas to 127-1 at stumps on Day 4.  South Africa, lost the first test by seven wickets, needs 243 runs on the last day on a seemingly batsman-friendly pitch. However, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who hit a century on Day 4, is confident that Pakistan will bowl out the visitors and win the second match for a 2-0 series sweep
South Africa haven't lost a test series against Pakistan in 18 years, stay tuned for a thrilling final day. Catch the live scores and updates of Day 5 of 2nd Test betweeen Pakistan Vs South Africa here.

Day 4 ReportLive Scorecard | Cricket News







