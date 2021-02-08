Determined batting by Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen have given South Africa hope to level the series after Pakistan set the tourists a challenging target of 370 runs on the fourth day of the second and final cricket test on Sunday. Markram (59) and van der Dussen (48) stayed unbeaten and carried the Proteas to 127-1 at stumps on Day 4. South Africa, lost the first test by seven wickets, needs 243 runs on the last day on a seemingly batsman-friendly pitch. However, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who hit a century on Day 4, is confident that Pakistan will bowl out the visitors and win the second match for a 2-0 series sweep

South Africa haven't lost a test series against Pakistan in 18 years, stay tuned for a thrilling final day. Catch the live scores and updates of Day 5 of 2nd Test betweeen Pakistan Vs South Africa here.



