Pakistan took three priceless wickets in a devastating 25-minute burst before the close on Day 3 to leave South Africa in deep trouble in the first Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Proteas were reduced to 187/4 by stumps and have a lead of 29 runs. A gripping third day of the clash looked set to be one that ended with South Africa in healthy shape in their second innings, but the impressive Yasir Shah had other thoughts. The losses of Rassie van der Dussen (64), Faf du Plessis (10) and Aiden Markram (74) in that rush of wickets meant the advantage was firmly with Pakistan at the close. Pakistan had earlier frustrated their visitors with the bat when a wagging tail saw them move from 308/8 at the start of Thursday's play to 378 all out. That gave Pakistan a first-innings lead of 158, not bad going for a team who had been 27/4 at one stage. But there was a milestone for Kagiso Rabada, who joined the 200-wicket club, in a hurry. Follow live actions from the penultimate day of a thrilling Test match here:

Day 3 Highlights | Live Scorecard | Cricket News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine