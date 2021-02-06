February 06, 2021
Corona
Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2021
Pakistan cricket team's skipper Babar Azam and his South Africa's counterpart Quinton de Kock.
AP Photo
2021-02-06T10:55:43+05:30

South Africa's top order stumbled to 106/4 at stumps in the second test on Friday. Earlier, Faheem Ashraf's second successive half century had rallied Pakistan's first innings to 272
South Africa trail Pakistan by 166 runs in a match it must win to draw the series. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali (2-29) grabbed his wickets off successive deliveries and Ashraf had Faf du Plessis (17) caught behind to leave South Africa struggling in its first innings on day 2. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (1-19) got the key wicket of Aiden Markram (32) with South Africa troubled by both pace and spin. Temba Bavuma survived a dropped catch and remained unbeaten on 15. Captain Quinton de Kock struck three successive boundaries off Yasir Shah for his unbeaten 24 off 11 balls.
Day 2 ReportLive Scorecard | Cricket News




