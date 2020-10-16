October 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  MI Vs KKR, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

MI Vs KKR, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians aim to defend their 20-6 win-loss record against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi Friday night. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of MI vs KKR here

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi
Mumbai aim to defend their 20-6 win loss record against Kolkata
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi
outlookindia.com
2020-10-16T17:21:20+05:30

Kolkata Knight Riders face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday knowing fully well that no less than a win will keep them in the safe zone to make the IPL 2020 playoffs. With four wins from seven matches, KKR are No. 4 in the points table but there are two teams -- Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad -- who are close behind. KKR may have four wins but two of them were gifts. They are coming off a massive 82-run defeat in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Nothing went right for KKR against RCB.  But with Dinesh Karthik stepping down, and Eoin Morgan taking over the reins, the two-time champions hope for better results. Then again, Mumbai Indians are one of the most balanced teams in IPL 2020. They can bat deep and Rohit Sharma has plenty of bowling options to chose from. MI have played as a team and with many in-form players on their roster, they will start favourites against KKR. Get live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen Leaves Commentary Panel

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dinesh Karthik Eoin Morgan Rohit Sharma Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Live Score Mumbai Indians (MI) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos