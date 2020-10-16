MI Vs KKR, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

Kolkata Knight Riders face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday knowing fully well that no less than a win will keep them in the safe zone to make the IPL 2020 playoffs. With four wins from seven matches, KKR are No. 4 in the points table but there are two teams -- Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad -- who are close behind. KKR may have four wins but two of them were gifts. They are coming off a massive 82-run defeat in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Nothing went right for KKR against RCB. But with Dinesh Karthik stepping down, and Eoin Morgan taking over the reins, the two-time champions hope for better results. Then again, Mumbai Indians are one of the most balanced teams in IPL 2020. They can bat deep and Rohit Sharma has plenty of bowling options to chose from. MI have played as a team and with many in-form players on their roster, they will start favourites against KKR. Get live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

