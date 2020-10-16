MI Vs KKR, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: Focus On Captains As Eoin Morgan Reign Starts

Coming off a massive 82-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders will really have to play a perfect game to upstage Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday night. But before that, they will need to settle first under a new captain with Dinesh Karthik handing over the reins to his deputy Eoin Morgan. MI have a 20-6 win-loss record against KKR and their relentless form makes them firm favourites once again. The defending champions have five wins from seven matches and two points against KKR will take them to the top of the table because they have the best run-rate in the tournament so far. In the first-leg encounter in Abu Dhabi against KKR, Mumbai Indians rode a 54-ball 80 by Rohit Sharma that exposed the weaknesses in the KKR bowling attack. Then MI bowlers defended their 195 runs quite easily with Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar picking two wickets each. Except Karthik's 30 off 23 balls, none of the top KKR batsmen came good. Balance has been KKR's greatest problem in this tournament. Follow live cricket scores of MI vs KKR RR here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

*Commentary and updates available after the toss

