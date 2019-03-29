IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals – As It Happened...

SunRisers Hyderabad recorded their highest successful run chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals set an intimidating target of 199, but the hosts rode on David Warner's quickfire 69 off 37 balls and Jonny Bairstow's 28-ball 45 to chase it down with six balls to spare. Rashid Khan hit the winning runs, a six. The Afghan sensation was also the most economical bowler in a match which was dominated by batsmen. But spare some thoughts for Sanju Samson, who hit the first hundred of this IPL season.

And Khan was the man of the match.

After the end of second-round matches, Kolkata Knight Riders lead the table ahead of defending champions Chennai Super Kings on net run rate. Both the teams have two wins from two matches. Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have one win each – standing in that order. Royal Challengers Bangalore are seventh, ahead of fellow winless side Rajasthan Royals.

SRH INNINGS; TARGET 199

11:39 PM IST: Jofra Archer on with his last over. Yusuf Pathan took a single off the first ball, then a slower full toss deceived Rashid Khan. Only a single. Another single as Pathan guided the yorker to third man. A wide, down the leg, followed. Rashid hit the reloaded ball for a four through cover. He then finished the chase off a flicked six over deep square leg. SRH won by five wickets with one over to spare.

11:33 PM IST: Jaydev Unadkat returned for his third over. Slower delivery on the off, and Yusuf Pathan played gently towards point. Rashid failed to read the slower delivery. A dot. Rashid played the next ball towards sweeper cover for a single. A bouncer which the leg umpire hinted as a wide, and duly punished. And Pathan lofted the reloaded delivery but failed to clear the long-off boundary. Settled for a double. A single followed. Good stop from Rahane at extra-cover to stop a certain boundary. A double to end the over. Eight runs from it. SRH were 187/5 after 18 overs. 12 in 12.

Scoring: 1-0-1-1Wd-2-1-2.

11:26 PM IST: Stand and deliver type from Yusuf Pathan. He took a double off the first ball of the over, then pulled the second for a six over deep square leg. Jofra Archer responded with two well-directed yorkers. Pathan took a single to rotate the strike. A bouncer and a wide. A dot ball to end the over. 10 runs from it. SRH were 179/5 after 17 overs. 20 needed from 18.

Scoring: 2-6-0-0-1-1Wd-0.

11:21 PM IST: Rashid Khan, the new man, took a single off the first he faced thus denying Gopal the hat-trick. Yusuf Pathan took a single to end the over. Four runs and two wickets from the over. SRH were 169/5 after 16 overs. Gopal's figures: 4-0-27-3. 30 needed from 24 balls.

Scoring: 1-1-W-W-1-1.

11:19 PM IST: Two in two for Shreyas Gopal. He's on a hat-trick. Manish Pandey trapped in front.

11:14 PM IST: Shreyas Gopal got his second. Vijay Shankar (35 off 15) holed out at long-on, catch taken by a substitute fielder. FoW-167/4 (15.3 Over). Time out.

11:12 PM IST: Jaydev Unadkat continued with his second over, and after being hit for a six off the first ball by Shankar and a four off the third by Williamson, got the wicket SRH captain, caught at backward point by Rahul Tripathi. FoW- 164/3 (14.4 Over).

New man Manish Pandey was greeted with a bouncer, which the umpire ruled a wide. He played a drive with a straight bat, but the ball was fielded on mid-off. No run. Another dot ball to end the 12-run over which also witnessed Williamson's wicket. SRH were 165/3 after 12 overs. 34 needed from 30.

Scoring: 6-1-4-W-Wd-0-0.

11:03 PM IST: Dhawal Kulkarni returned for his third over. Shankar hit the first ball for a four, over long-on boundary. Two singles followed, then Kulkarni invited to be hit and obliged by Shankar. Attempted slower delivery went wrong. Short and in the batsman's arc. Pulled and sailed over deep midwicket boundary. 17 runs from the over. SRH were 153/2 after 14 overs. They need another 46 runs from 36 balls.

Scoring: 6-1-1-6-2-1.

10:58 PM IST: The very expensive Jaydev Unadkat got his first over. And one quiet over. The left-arm pacer started with a single, with Williamson playing towards square leg. Shankar hit the second ball over mid-on fielder for a double. A single followed. Williamson guided the fourth ball to third man for a single. Another single. Just six runs. SRH were 136/2 after 13 overs. They need another 63 runs from 42 balls.

Scoring: 1-2-1-1-1-0.

10:53 PM IST: Ben Stokes on with his third over. Williamson hit the first ball for a four, past backward point. Shankar hit the fourth ball for a four, a well-timed pull shot. 13 runs from the over. SRH were 130/2 after 12 overs.

Scoring: 4-1-2-4-1-1.

10:49 PM IST: Two wickets in two overs. This time, Jonny Bairstow. Kulkarni just made amends for the dropped catch in the previous over by taking a stunning catch at long-on. FoW 117/2 (10.6 Over). Shreyas Gopal did the job. Two runs and a wicket from the over.

Scoring: 0-1-1-0-0-W.

10:43 PM IST: Stokes returned for his second over and he's got the wicket of Warner. Caught at deep fine leg. FoW-110/1 (9.4 Over). Warner made 69 off 37 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes. Skipper Williamson joined Bairstow in the centre. Stokes then witnessed his teammate hitting another four, second in the over off. Then Kulkarni dropped Bairstow at third man, off the last ball. 11 runs and one wicket from the over. RR were 115/1 after 10 overs. 84 needed from 60.

Scoring: 1L-4-1-W-4-1.

10:38 PM IST: Shreyas Gopal on with his second over. Four runs from four balls, then Bairstow hit the fifth for a six over cow corner. And 100-run opening stand between Warner and Bairstow. 12 runs from the over. SRH were 104/0 after nine overs. 95 needed from 66.

Scoring: 1-2-1-0-6-2.

10:34 PM IST: Krishnappa Gowtham returned for his second over, and the offspinner has been dealt with a six and a four off the first two balls. Warner is taking Royals bowlers apart. 14 runs from the over. SRH were 92/0 after eight overs.

Scoring: 6-4-1-1-1-1.

10:31 PM IST: Another bowling change for RR. Shreyas Gopal leaked nine runs, including a four to Bairstow. SRH were 78/0 after seven overs.

Scoring: 1-0-4-2-1-1.

10:26 PM IST: Warner hit the first ball of Archer's second over for a four. Straight pull. He's in some form. A dot ball, then a lofted shot for a double and his fifty, back-to-back, in 26 balls. A single, then Bairstow found the gap at backward square leg for another four. Another four, this time to deep extra cover fence. 15 runs from the over. SRH were 69/0 after six overs. They need another 130 runs in 84 balls. Chase in on. Power-play over.

Scoring: 4-0-2-1-4-4.

10:21 PM IST: Ben Stokes got introduced to David Warner in a not so comfortable manner. Hit for two fours, first a pull shot with conviction then the second one over mid-off. A dot ball, then a four to cover boundary. A single to bring up fifty-run opening stand. Jonny Bairstow hit his England team-mate for a four, thick edge, behind the wicket. 17 runs from the over. SRH were 54/0 after five overs. They need another 145 from 90 balls.

10:16 PM IST: Jofra Archer on the attack. Two dots to Warner, and a single. He then produced two fast deliveries to intimidate Jonny Bairstow. A double to end the over. Just three runs from it. SRH were 37/0 after four overs.

Scoring: 0-0-1-0-0-2.

10:12 PM IST: Dhawal Kulkarni started his second over well, conceding four runs from four balls, but Warner hit the fifth for a four. Imperious cover drive. And a single to end the nine-run over. SRH were 34/0 after three overs. They need 165 more runs.

Scoring: 1-1-0-2-4-1.

10:07 PM IST: Warner meted the same treatment to Krishnappa Gowtham. Started the over with a four, beating the square leg fielder. After two singles, the Aussie got a lucky four, huge deflection down the leg. 11 runs from the over. SRH were 25/0 after two overs.

Scoring: 4-1-1-4-1-0.

10:03 PM IST: What a start to the chase. David Warner flicked the first ball for a four. Then a six off the fourth ball, over cow corner. Dhawal Kulkarni thus leaked 14 runs.

Scoring: 4-0-2-6-0-1wd-1.

9:53 PM IST: What a knock from the 24-year-old from Trivandrum. His previous best for RR was 49. He now has 1897 runs in IPL after his second ton.

9:50 PM IST: After the knock, Samson said it "feels good to score an IPL hundred, but this is just the start of the tournament".

RR INNINGS

9:44 PM IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the last over of the innings. Ben Stokes hit the first ball for a four, a scoop shot. Then a dangerous single to give the strike back to Samson. A straight pull shot and four to reach HUNDRED in 54 balls. A double and two sides followed. Stokes hit two more fours as Bhuvi leaked 55 from his four overs, including 24 from the last over. RR 198/2. Samson and Stokes added 63 runs in the last four overs. Samson remained unbeaten on 102 off 55.

Scoring: 4-1-4-2-2wd-4-4.

9:36 PM IST: Sandeep Sharma on with his final over. Ben Stokes, now playing second fiddle to Samson, took a single to rotate the strike. Samson hit the next ball for a six over long-on to move into the 90s. A sweetly-timed flick to long on for a double. David Warner did well to restrict it to a double. A widish delivery and Samson reached out to take a single, and he's not happy. On 94 off 52. Another widish delivery. Stokes somehow managed to make contact and ball travelled to long-on. A single. Samson played lofted cover drive for a double. He's one hit from century. 13 runs from the over. Sandeep's figures: 4-0-38-0. RR were 177/2 after 19 overs.

Scoring: 1-6-2-1-1-2.

9:31 PM IST: Bhuvi has been punished by Samson. A six over extra cover, followed by two exquisite drives for fours. A hard-run double, then two fours behind point. 24 runs from the over. And Samson reached 85 off 49 runs with nine fours and three sixes. RR were 164/2 after 18 overs. Bhuvi's figures after three overs: 3-0-34-0.

Scoring: 6-4-4-2-4-4.

9:26 PM IST: Siddarth Kaul on with his last over. A single to Samson. Stokes blocked the first ball he faced. He ran down the second towards third man for a single. Jonny Bairstow made a mess. Went for the catch behind short leg, only to floor it. Tough chance but it was his call. And Samson survived. Four runs from the over. RR were 140/2 after 17 overs. Kaul's figures: 4-0-32-0.

Scoring: 1-0-1-2-1-0.

9:20 PM IST: Shahbaz Nadeem on with his third over. And Rahane hit the first for a six over deep extra cover. Sweet timing. A single, then Samson played a cheeky shot behind the wicket for a four. A single, followed by Rahane's wicket. Holed out at long-on, caught by Manish Pandey. FoW-134/2 (15.5 Over). Rahane made 70 off 49 with the help of four fours and three sixes. Ben Stokes joined Samson. 13 runs and a wicket from the over. RR were 135/2.

Scoring: 6-1-4-1-w-1.

9:15 PM IST: Quick over from Rashid Khan. His spell completed for figures of 4-0-24-1. Six runs from his last over, which included a four, hit by Rahane. A deft touch to clear backward point fielder. RR were 122/1 after 15 overs. Time-out.

Scoring: 1-4-0-1-0-0.

9:10 PM IST: Sandeep Sharma returned for his third over. A single to Samson, then Rahane hit the second ball for a four, past cover. Lots of running. RR batsmen were converting singles into doubles. Samson also got to his fifty, in 34 balls. 11 runs from the over. And the second-wicket stand's now 101 in 65 balls, with 41 of those coming in the last four overs. RR were 116/1 after 14 overs.

Scoring: 1-4-2-1-2-1.

9:05 PM IST: Rashid Khan on with his third over. And a single as Rahane reached his fifty in 38 balls. Four singles and RR were 105/1 after 13 overs. Rahane survived a tough chance, spilled by Jonny Bairstow off the fourth ball. Rahane unbeaten on 51 off 40 balls with two fours and two sixes. His stand with Samson now worth 90 in 59 balls.

Scoring: 1-0-1-0-1-1

9:01 PM IST: Vijay Shankar got his first over. And Rahane hit the first ball for a four, over backward square. Three singles followed. And a beauty of a cover drive from Samson. Four. A dot ball to end the over. 13 runs from the over. If this keeps happening, Shankar's World Cup chances will be compromised. RR were 101/1 after 12 overs. Rahane on 49 from 37 balls.

Scoring. 6-1-1-1-4-0.

8:55 PM IST: Siddarth Kaul continued with his third over. Sanju Samson hit him for a four off the first ball, lofting over mid-off fielder. A dot ball, then a front-foot no-ball. A single from the free-hit. Two singles and a four, hit by Rahane. A single to end the 13-run over. RR were 88/1 after 11 overs.

Scoring: 4-0-1Nb-1-1-4-1.

8:50 PM IST: Shahbaz Nadeem returned for his second over. Three singles and a double, followed by a straight six from Rahane. Good running between the wickets for a double to end the over. 13 runs from the over. RR were 75/1 after 10 overs. Rahane and Samson have added 60 runs in 40 balls. Good stand for RR.

Scoring: 1-1-1-2-6-2.

8:43 PM IST: Williamson brought back his strike bowler, Rashid Khan. Two singles, then Samson paddle swept the third one for a four. Rashid beat Rahane with a beauty to end the over. Seven runs from the over. RR were 62/1 after nine overs. 47 in 34 for Rahane-Samson stand. Time-out.

Scoring: 1-1-4-1-0-0.

8:39 PM IST: Kaul continued with his second over. A dot ball to Samson, then a dot. But the right-handed batsman pulled the third ball over deep mid-wicket for his second six. Two singles followed. Williamson, who fielded the second single, grimaced after targeting the striker's end for a run-out. 10 runs from the over. RR were 55/1 after eight overs.

Scoring: 0-wd-6-1-1-1-0.

8:35 PM IST: Another bowling change. Kane Williamson introduced Shahbaz Nadeem. And the left-arm spinner leaked 10 runs in his first over, including a six, hit by Samson over cow corner. RR were 45/1 after seven over.

Scoring: 1-0-1-1-6-1.

8:30 PM IST: Second bowling change for SRH. Siddarth Kaul started his spell with a single to Samson. A dot ball to Rahane, then three singles. Both Rahane and Samson playing within their limits, rotating the strike, taking singles. Four singles from the over.

Scoring: 1-0-1-1-1-0.

8:26 PM IST: Sandeep continued with his second over. Nine runs from it which included a four, hit by Rahane off the fourth ball. RR were 31/1 after five overs.

Scoring: 0-1-2-4-1-1.

8:24 PM IST: New Man Sanju Samson took escaped with a four, beating a diving first slip fielder. then Rahane top-edged for a double. A double and a dot to end the 7-run over.

Scoring: 0-w-4-1-2-0.

8:18 PM IST: Bowling change, and first wicket. Rashid Khan bowled Jos Buttler (5 off 8). FoW - 15/1 (3.2 Over)

8:15 PM IST: Bhuvi continued with his second over. Almost a caught and bowled. Leading edge from Rahane, but just out of reach from a jumping Bhuvi. A dot. Rahane took a single off the next ball to rotate the strike. Jos Buttler faced his third ball of the match, a dot. Followed by a wide for height. Harsh call. And the first boundary of the match, timed to perfection, through backward point. Seven runs from the over. RR were 15/0 after three overs.

Scoring: 0-1-0-1wd-4-0-1.

8:09 PM IST: Sandeep Sharma shared the new ball. Brilliant over from the right-arm medium pacer. Three dot balls to Ajinkya Rahane. The RR captain responded by playing a lofted shot over mid-wicket for a double. It was followed by another double, through square leg. A single to mid-on to end the over. Five runs from the over.

Scoring: 0-0-0-2-2-1.

8:05 PM IST: Three runs from the first over. Ajinkya Rahane faced the first four balls, then Jos Buttler blocked the last two.

Scoring: 0-0-2-1-0-0.

8:00 PM IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings. Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler to open the batting for RR.

7:53 PM IST: Last time these two teams met, SRH beat RR by 11 runs after posting 151/7 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on April 29, 2018.

7:40 PM IST: Two changes for SHR. Kane Williamson and Shahbaz Nadeem in for Shakib Al Hasan and Deepak Hooda. RR are unchanged. Here are the playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni

7:33 PM IST: Kane Williamson returns to lead SRH. Ajinkya Rahane won the toss, and RR will bat first.

Kane Williamson tosses the coin for SRH-RR IPL match at Hyderabad on Friday. Photo courtesy: IPL

7:22 PM IST: Here are other important numbers ahead of the toss - Shikhar Dhawan, who's now with Delhi Capitals, is the leading scorer in this fixture with 253 runs. He used to open with David Warner for SRH. RR captain Ajinkya Rahane is the second leading scorer with 238 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) leads the wicket-takers list with nine scalps.

7:17 PM IST: This will be their fourth meeting in Hyderabad. SHR lead 3-1.

7:12 PM IST: They have met only nine times, with SunRisers winning five times to Royals' four. SunRisers were founded only in founded in 2012, to replace another Hyderabad-based outfit, Deccan Chargers.

7:04 PM IST: Here's the all-important stats

.@SunRisers have an enviable 11-3 win record at home since #VIVOIPL 2017.



6:42 PM IST: 2016 champions SunRisers Hyderabad were forced to install Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the captain for the first match with Kane Williamson unavailable due to an injury. That's the worst start they can have, and the result also against them with Andre Russell winning the match for Kolkata Knight Riders. The presence of David Warner and his big bat helped calm some anxious nerves in the SunRisers camp, and the Aussie will be a key player when they host Rajasthan Royals.

Warner will have a face-off in his former national team captain Steve Smith. The middle-order batsman had a forgettable match in the opener, which was overshadowed by the mankading incident. Despite the controversial start, the inaugural champions would look to resurrect their fortunes in the second match

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Sreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.