Live Cricket Scores, India Vs England, 3rd ODI: IND Look For Pre-Holi Celebration, Yuzvendra Chahal To Replace Kuldeep Yadav?

Having lost two previous ODI series - 2-1 against Australia and 3-0 against New Zealand - India will be looking to finish on a high ahead of Holi as the seven-week long bilateral series against England comes to a grand finale at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association ground today. The three-match ODI series between India vs England is locked 1-1 but it could well have been 2-0 for the visitors had they not suffered a batting collapse in the first game on March 23 after controlling a chase for 20 overs of the match. England bounced back in spectacular fashion in the second ODI on March 26, making light of India's 336/6 in emphatic style. Powered by Jonny Bairstow's century and Ben Stokes' 99, England won by six wickets and with 6.3 overs to spare. Stokes' innings was the fastest 99 in ODI history and the burly all-rounder will like to make another impression with IPL coming up next month. England will be led by Jos Buttler, whose knowledge of Indian conditions and especially the spinners, has come as a big blessing for the tourists. India have to find their perfect bowling combination. The spinners have been a disappointment -- in 35 overs they have conceded 283 runs and have taken just one wicket -- and Virat Kohli could opt for his RCB hit-man Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of Kuldeep Yadav in today's day-nighter. Hardik Pandya's one-skill role -- he hasn't bowled in the ODIs -- has been debated too and it remains to be seen how India pick their playing XI today. Virat Kohli's luck with the toss has been poor. Can he be third time lucky in the ODIs? Interestingly, in this entire series, India have lost the oopening match in the Tests and T20s and have bounced back to win the respective series. But then England, minus Eoin Morgan and Jofra Archer, will also want to go home smiling.

