IND Vs ENG: Virat Kohli Leads India In 200th International Match, Joins Elite Club

As Virat Kohli led India on to the field for the 3rd ODI at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association ground the batsman reached a milestone of completing 200th international match as captain on Sunday.

Kohli is the eighth captain in the world to have led a side for the 200 or more international matches – Tests, ODI and T20Is.

Kohli has already overtaken Sourav Ganguly as the captain. Ganguly led India in 196 matches, while MS Dhoni has a record of leading India in 332 matches, which is also highest in international cricket. Mohammad Azharuddin has led India in 221 matches.

Kohli has scored 12336 runs from 199 matches and would like to notch up another record with the bat. He needs just 13 runs to become the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (6976 runs) and fourth batsman overall to score over 5000 runs at home in one day internationals.

He has scored 4987 runs in 94 innings of 97 matches in India so far.

India lost the toss again and England opted to bowl first in the series decider. India went in with one change of dropping Kuldeep Yadav and bringing in T Natarajan.

“The old saying is the toss is not in your control - it's completely out of my control now! I would have bowled first as well. Looks like the best wicket of the series. Looking forward to executing our plans, putting a strong total on the board and defending with the ball,” Kohli said

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

