February 06, 2021
Catch the Day 4 live scores and live updates of Bangladesh Vs West Indies First Test match here.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2021
Bangladesh look in firm control of the first Test match in Chattogram.
West Indies managed to rattle Bangladesh with three quick wickets, but Captain Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim managed to stem the rot on Friday. This after first innings centution Mehidy Hasan took 4/58 to help his side Bangladesh take a sizeable first innings lead. Bangladesh have stayed in control of the first Test . By stumps on Day 3, Bangladesh had reached 47/3 in its second innings, stretching its lead to 218 on an increasingly deteriorating pitch. Captain Haque (31) and Mushfiqur Rahim (10) are at the crease. Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for 259. Catch the Day 3 live scores and live updates of Bangladesh Vs West Indies First Test match here.
Day 3 Report | Live Scorecard | Cricket News

