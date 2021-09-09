Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Would Back Biennial World Cup Plans: Brazil Legend Ronaldo

September 09, 2021
FIFA on Thursday detailed its plan for reshaping international football around playing the men’s World Cup every two years

Agencies 09 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:39 pm
World Cup every two years will give Lionel Messi, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo, right, more opportunities.
File Photo
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo said that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would back FIFA's controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years. (More Football News)

Speaking at a FIFA media conference, Ronaldo backed the proposals drawn up by their head of global development Arsene Wenger which include fewer qualifiers but with the World Cup finals alternating every other year with continental championships.

UEFA have rejected the plans along with a number of Europe's leading clubs but Ronaldo said if Messi and Ronaldo "were given more opportunities to win the World Cup, I'm sure they will say yes."

