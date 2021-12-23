Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Leeds Vs Liverpool, Watford Vs Wolves EPL Matches Postponed Due To COVID Outbreak

Leeds were due to travel to Liverpool and Watford were set to play at Wolverhampton as part of the Boxing Day program. The Premier League has now called off 12 matches due to coronavirus issues in two weeks.

The Leeds training ground has been closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with five new positive cases among the squad and staff reported on Thursday (December 23, 2021) | Courtesy: Twitter (@LUFC)

outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T19:01:27+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 7:01 pm

Coronavirus outbreaks at Leeds and Watford have led to two Premier League matches scheduled for Sunday being postponed. (More Football News)

Leeds was due to travel to Liverpool and Watford was set to play at Wolverhampton as part of the Boxing Day program.

The Premier League has now called off 12 matches due to coronavirus issues in two weeks.

"The league is aware that the decision to postpone these two matches will disappoint supporters and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games," the Premier League said in a statement on Thursday.

The Leeds training ground has been closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with five new positive cases among the squad and staff reported on Thursday.

"All of the cases we have experienced are asymptomatic which we believe is due to our high vaccine take-up," Leeds said.

"The positive cases, combined with our well-documented injury issues, means that we would not have enough recognized first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture."

Watford told the league that with players coming out of isolation it expects to be able to play West Ham on Tuesday.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain, where the omicron variant is now dominant, have surged by almost 60% in a week.

