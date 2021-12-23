La Liga Wrap: Real Madrid Beat Bilbao In Virus-hit Game; 4th Defeat For Atletico

Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
A total of 12 players missed the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid game after testing positive for COVID-19. That included Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Bilbao's Unai Simon, the goalkeeper for Spain's national football team.

Athletic Bilbao's Unai Vencedor, left, confronts Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during their La Liga match at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on December 22, 2021. | AP Photo/Ricardo Larreina

2021-12-23T09:05:45+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 9:05 am

Karim Benzema struck two quick goals to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in a Spanish league game missing several players because of coronavirus infections. (More Football News)

Defending champion Atlético Madrid slumped to a fourth consecutive league defeat after losing 2-1 at Granada, extending its worst run in the competition since Diego Simeone took charge a decade ago.

A total of 12 players between Madrid and Bilbao missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. That included Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Bilbao’s Unai Simón, the goalkeeper for Spain’s national side.

Benzema started the scoring for the league leaders with a superb strike four minutes into the match at San Mamés. He struck again in the seventh for his league-leading 15th goal of the season.

Oihan Sancet hit right back for the hosts to close out a wild first 10 minutes of the game.

Iñaki Williams went close to grabbing an equalizer with a half-hour to play, but a defense anchored by Éder Militão held on to increase Madrid’s lead to eight points over second-place Sevilla.

The outbreak on Madrid’s squad gave Eden Hazard, Eduardo Camavinga, and Nacho Fernández the opportunity to earn rare starts.

“I want to highlight the players who hadn’t played much were ready to go, that is the strength of a team that wants to compete,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose side enters the winter break on a 15-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

“Now to rest and get back those players who weren’t with us today... I think that we can have them all back after the holidays.”

The game came hours after the Spanish league strengthened its testing protocols to try to prevent teams being hit by outbreaks. In addition to Modric, Madrid was without David Alaba, Isco Alarcón, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Besides Simón, Bilbao was without Iñigo Martínez, Jokin Ezkieta and Alex Berenguer.

Benzema dazzled with his opening goal from the side of the area. The France striker stunned Bilbao when he used one touch to send a pass from Toni Kroos curling into the far corner of the net.

“What a striker, what a captain, what a player,” Ancelotti said.

Benzema’s second came after a poor touch by Bilbao defender Unai Nuñez gifted him the ball with only Simón’s replacement, Julen Agirrezabala, to beat.

“I like this type of soccer in a great stadium like this, it makes me happy, but it makes me even happier to beat this good team,” said Benzema, who was applauded by the Bilbao crowd when substituted late.

Sancet struck from the edge of the area to send the ball in off the post.

“We had our chance to tie the match,” Bilbao coach Marcelino García said. “I am proud of how we played against a great league leader.”

ANOTHER LOSS

Atlético had not lost more than two league games in a row since Simeone became its coach in December 2011. This month it has lost to Mallorca, Real Madrid and Sevilla before its defeat in Granada.

Atlético started well with a goal from João Félix only three minutes after kickoff.

Darwin Machís then leveled in the 18th and Jorge Molina scored from a cross by Granada striker Luis Suárez to complete the comeback in the 61st.

Atlético was left in fifth place, some 17 points off Madrid’s pace.

“We are not getting the wins like we used to,” Simeone said. “Many times we won games we did not deserve to win, now we are losing games we deserved to win… Lapses in concentration in the little details is costing us games.”

Molina was coming off a record-setting match on Sunday when he became the oldest player in Europe’s top five leagues to score a hat trick at 39 years and 241 days in a 4-1 win over Mallorca.

