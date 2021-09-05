September 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Krishna Nagar Wins Gold In Men's Singles Badminton At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Krishna Nagar Wins Gold In Men's Singles Badminton At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Krishna Nagar defeated Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17, in the final

PTI 05 September 2021, Last Updated at 10:12 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Krishna Nagar Wins Gold In Men's Singles Badminton At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
India's Krishna Nagar beat Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
Krishna Nagar Wins Gold In Men's Singles Badminton At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
outlookindia.com
2021-09-05T10:12:14+05:30

Krishna Nagar on Sunday secured India's second gold medal in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final. BLOG | MEDAL TALLY | NEWS

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.

Bhagat had claimed the first gold in badminton in SL3 class on Saturday.

This was India's fifth gold at the Games.

Earlier, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Says Deciding To Open Batting In Red-ball Cricket Was Biggest Risk He Took

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Tokyo Badminton Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Tokyo Tokyo Paralympic Games Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos