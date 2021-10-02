Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan Star In Punjab Kings' Crucial Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

The win helped PBKS move to fifth in the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points while KKR, also with 10, stayed in fourth.

KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan Star In Punjab Kings' Crucial Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021
Punjab Kings, in red, and Kolkata Knight Riders players greet each other after the end of their IPL 2021 match in Dubai, UAE on October 1, 2021. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan Star In Punjab Kings' Crucial Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T00:29:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 12:29 am

Punjab Kings boosted their chances of making the IPL play-offs with a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders as effective death over bowling and smart batting by skipper KL Rahul and Shahrukh Khan shaped their crucial victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai, UAE on Friday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table | News

Rahul scored 67 runs off 55 balls and shared a 70-run stand with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (40), knocking off a 166-run target with three balls to spare.

Shahrukh produced an impactful 9-ball 22-run knock when it mattered and finished the match with a six.

Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 while Nitish Rana produced a fiery 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings managed to stop KKR at 165 for seven.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Punjab's win ensured a play-off berth for Delhi Capitals, who become the second team to qualify after Chennai Super Kings.

Invited to bat, the in-form KKR batsmen controlled the proceedings for a major part of their innings, and had it not been some excellent death over spells by Mohammed Shami (1/23) and Arshdeep Singh (3/32), KKR would have got a bigger score on the board.

Iyer and Rahul Tripathi (34 off 26 balls) raised a 72-run stand, stroking the ball around with ease while Rana's cameo was also crucial for KKR since the run-rate had taken a hit at that time after two quick wickets.

The Punjab batsmen did not set the field on fire at the start of the chase as all they could manage was 46 runs in the powerplay but did not lose a wicket.

Of the two batsmen, it was Agarwal who was hitting the ball at a good strike rate while Rahul was going a-run-a-ball.

Varun Chakravarthy separated the openers by having Agarwal caught at extra cover by Eoin Morgan, though it was a fierce shot.

Nicholas Pooran (12) was dropped at 1 by Tripathi in the same region but Chakravarthy ensured that it wasn't a costly miss as he dismissed the West Indian soon after.

Gripping the ball had become difficult for the bowlers due to the dew but Punjab batsmen were still happy working the ball around and getting an odd big shot in between.

Rahul raised his half-century with one such shot off a slower one from Southee when he cleared the square leg region.

KKR needed 45 runs from the final five overs. Aiden Markram (18) hit a gigantic six off Sunil Narine but was caught in the same over while Deepak Hooda (3) also perished soon.

Rahul seemed to have hit one straight to the fielder but the third-umpire ruled him not out. He got out in the first ball of the final over but Shahrukh finished the job to calm a nervous dugout.

PBKS moved to fifth in the table with 10 points while KKR stayed in fourth with the same number of points

Earlier, left-arm pacer Arshdeep has been a top performer for Punjab this season and he delivered again by cleaning up Shubhman Gill (7) with a peach of a delivery that breached the defence of the batsman in the third over.

Iyer, who has been a revelation this season, continued his good run with some fluent drives on both sides of the wicket despite that the ball was stopping a bit before coming on to the bat.

The batsmen's positive approach and lack of control over the line by the Punjab pacers meant that run-rate kept soaring for KKR.

The partnership was finally broken by spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who had Tripathi caught in the deep. The leg-spinner was also economical ending with figures of two for 22 in four overs.

Iyer completed his fifty with a single off Allen and then lofted the West Indian bowler for a six to raise the team's hundred in the 13th over.

Two quick wickets fell when Bishnoi got rid of Iyer, who went for a big shot, and Shami trapped rival skipper Eoin Morgan (2), who shuffled a bit towards the off side but missed the line of the dipping ball that caught him in front of the wicket.

Tags

PTI KL Rahul Eoin Morgan Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Punjab Kings Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders Will Give Punjab Kings Confidence, Says Skipper KL Rahul

IPL 2021: Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders Will Give Punjab Kings Confidence, Says Skipper KL Rahul

Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp Says Reds Must Be 'Cheeky' To Beat Pep Guardiola's Side

WATCH: Punam Raut Earns 'Respect' As India Women Dominate Australia In Historic Day-Night Test

Tashi And Nungshi Malik, India's 'Everest Twins', Conquer Swiss Alps

France Football Boss Not Against Biennial Football World Cup; Creates Crack In UEFA Unity Against FIFA

Wrestling Worlds: Indian Youngsters Face Stiff Test; Expectations High From Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor

ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Add Five More Players To Squad

Nations League, Semi-final: Kevin De Bruyne Boost For Belgium As Red Devils Face World Champions France

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Sports

Barcelona Coach Roland Koeman Says Rumors Of Firing 'Probably True'

Barcelona Coach Roland Koeman Says Rumors Of Firing 'Probably True'

Web Series On Aditya Verma, The Cricket 'Rebel' From Bihar, Planned

Web Series On Aditya Verma, The Cricket 'Rebel' From Bihar, Planned

IPL 2021, KKR Vs PBKS: KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan Star In Punjab's Dramatic Win Over Kolkata - Highlights

IPL 2021, KKR Vs PBKS: KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan Star In Punjab's Dramatic Win Over Kolkata - Highlights

Clare Connor Becomes First Female MCC President In Club's 234-year-old History

Clare Connor Becomes First Female MCC President In Club's 234-year-old History

Read More from Outlook

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

Outlook Web Desk / There were 1,48,185 cases of crime against children recorded in 2019 which meant that each day over 400 such crimes are committed in the country.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen', said PAGD spokesman M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: Rahul, Shahrukh Star In PBKS' Crucial Win Over KKR

IPL 2021: Rahul, Shahrukh Star In PBKS' Crucial Win Over KKR

The win helped PBKS move to fifth with 10 points while KKR, also with 10, stayed in fourth.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement