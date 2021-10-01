IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs PBKS: Punjab Bowl First Against Kolkata; Changes Galore

Kolkata Knight Riders have three wins from four matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Can they get two points vs PBKS tonight? Follow here live cricket scores of KKR vs PBKS.
Punjab Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders are 0 for 0 with 20.0 overs left
Here are the XIs for the 45th match of IPL 2021:
KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.
PBKS: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
KKR hand Tim Seifert debut. He comes in for Lockie Ferguson, and Shivam Mavi replaces Sandeep Warrier. For PBKS, Fabian Allen in for Chris Gayle. Mayank Agarwal replaces Mandeep Singh, and Shahrukh Khan in for Harpreet Brar.
KL Rahul wins the toss and Punjab Kings will bowl first. He feels, the Dubai wicket is "tricky".
In the first leg, KKR defeated PBKS by five wickets with skipper Eoin Morgan scoring an unbeaten 47 off 40 in their successful chase of a 124-run target at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. That was in April. Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets while Pat Cummins, who's currently Australia, and Sunil Narine took two wickets each.
Chris Gayle has left IPL 2021 due to "bubble fatigue".
“Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself," said Gayle in a statement issued by Punjab Kings.
"I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up."
Here are the squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh.
A galvanised Kolkata Knight Riders look to cement the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with a win against inconsistent Punjab Kings in Dubai on Friday night. With 10 points from 11 matches, both KKR and defending champions Mumbai Indians are level on points but Eoin Morgan's Knight Riders are fourth with a better run-rate. If winning momentum is any yardstick, Kolkata Knight Riders have looked good in the UAE leg of the IPL. In their last match, KKR beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets after Sunil Narine produced an all-round show and Nitish Rana came good with the bat. Punjab Kings are yet to fire as a team. PBKS lost their last match against Mumbai Indians and are lying sixth in the standings with eight points from 11 matches and a negative run-rate. With Chris Gayle pulling out of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue, the onus will be on the top order to score enough runs for the bowlers to defend. Mayank Agarwal is expected to be back in the playing XI but skipper KL Rahul will expect the middle-order of Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda to come good in such crucial games. Follow here live cricket scores of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings.
A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.
