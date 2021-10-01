Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs PBKS: Punjab Bowl First Against Kolkata; Changes Galore

Kolkata Knight Riders have three wins from four matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Can they get two points vs PBKS tonight? Follow here live cricket scores of KKR vs PBKS.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs PBKS: Punjab Bowl First Against Kolkata; Changes Galore
Kolkata Knight Riders will start favourites against Punjab Kings in Dubai tonight. The battle is on for the fourth place in the IPL 2021 standings. Follow KKR vs PBKS live cricket scores here. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs PBKS: Punjab Bowl First Against Kolkata; Changes Galore
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T19:02:27+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 7:02 pm

IPL 2021 Match 45

  • Punjab Kings

  • Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders are 0 for 0 with 20.0 overs left

  • 7:08 PM

    Playing XIs

    Here are the XIs for the 45th match of IPL 2021:

    KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

    PBKS: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:06 PM

    Changes Galore

    KKR hand Tim Seifert debut. He comes in for Lockie Ferguson, and Shivam Mavi replaces Sandeep Warrier. For PBKS, Fabian Allen in for Chris Gayle. Mayank Agarwal replaces Mandeep Singh, and Shahrukh Khan in for Harpreet Brar.

  • 7:01 PM

    Toss

    KL Rahul wins the toss and Punjab Kings will bowl first. He feels, the Dubai wicket is "tricky".

  • 6:42 PM

    What Happened In First Leg

    In the first leg, KKR defeated PBKS by five wickets with skipper Eoin Morgan scoring an unbeaten 47 off 40 in their successful chase of a 124-run target at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. That was in April. Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets while Pat Cummins, who's currently Australia, and Sunil Narine took two wickets each.

  • 6:24 PM

    Squads

    Chris Gayle has left IPL 2021 due to "bubble fatigue".

    “Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself," said Gayle in a statement issued by Punjab Kings.

    "I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up."

    Here are the squads

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.

    Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh.

  • 6:21 PM

    Preview

    A galvanised Kolkata Knight Riders look to cement the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with a win against inconsistent Punjab Kings in Dubai on Friday night. With 10 points from 11 matches, both KKR and defending champions Mumbai Indians are level on points but Eoin Morgan's Knight Riders are fourth with a better run-rate. If winning momentum is any yardstick, Kolkata Knight Riders have looked good in the UAE leg of the IPL. In their last match, KKR beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets after Sunil Narine produced an all-round show and Nitish Rana came good with the bat. Punjab Kings are yet to fire as a team. PBKS lost their last match against Mumbai Indians and are lying sixth in the standings with eight points from 11 matches and a negative run-rate. With Chris Gayle pulling out of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue, the onus will be on the top order to score enough runs for the bowlers to defend. Mayank Agarwal is expected to be back in the playing XI but skipper KL Rahul will expect the middle-order of Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda to come good in such crucial games. Follow here live cricket scores of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings.

    Points Table | Schedule & Results | News

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Eoin Morgan KL Rahul Chris Gayle Ravi Bishnoi Mohammed Shami Sunil Narine Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Punjab Kings Live Score Live Blog Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Web Series On Aditya Verma, The Cricket 'Rebel' From Bihar, Planned

Web Series On Aditya Verma, The Cricket 'Rebel' From Bihar, Planned

Clare Connor Becomes First Female MCC President In Club's 234-year-old History

Kevin Pietersen Is An Expert On Everything: Tim Paine Slams Ex-England Captain As Ashes Fate Hangs In Balance

AUS Women Vs IND Women, Pink Ball Test, Day 2: Rain Plays Spoilsport Again After Smriti Mandhana Ton

Asian Table Tennis Championships: India Men Settle For Bronze After Loss To South Korea

Boxing Great Manny Pacquiao Files For Philippine Presidency, Calls For End To Corruption

IPL 2021, RR Vs CSK: Now Or Never For Rajasthan Royals, Face Chennai Super Kings In First Of Three Must-win Games

SV Sunil, Veteran India Hockey Striker, Retires At 32

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis Hits 500th Six Of IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis Hits 500th Six Of IPL 2021

India Women Seek Maiden Win Of 2021 Against UAE In An International Friendly

India Women Seek Maiden Win Of 2021 Against UAE In An International Friendly

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Aim To Bounce Back Against Struggling Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Aim To Bounce Back Against Struggling Mumbai Indians

Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women’s Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship

Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women’s Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen', said PAGD spokesman M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement