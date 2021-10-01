IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs PBKS: Punjab Bowl First Against Kolkata; Changes Galore

Playing XIs Here are the XIs for the 45th match of IPL 2021: KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy. PBKS: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Changes Galore KKR hand Tim Seifert debut. He comes in for Lockie Ferguson, and Shivam Mavi replaces Sandeep Warrier. For PBKS, Fabian Allen in for Chris Gayle. Mayank Agarwal replaces Mandeep Singh, and Shahrukh Khan in for Harpreet Brar.

Toss KL Rahul wins the toss and Punjab Kings will bowl first. He feels, the Dubai wicket is "tricky".

What Happened In First Leg In the first leg, KKR defeated PBKS by five wickets with skipper Eoin Morgan scoring an unbeaten 47 off 40 in their successful chase of a 124-run target at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. That was in April. Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets while Pat Cummins, who's currently Australia, and Sunil Narine took two wickets each.

Squads Chris Gayle has left IPL 2021 due to "bubble fatigue". “Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself," said Gayle in a statement issued by Punjab Kings. "I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up." Here are the squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora. Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh.