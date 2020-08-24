King Lewy, Barca Bashing And Six Appeal – Brilliant Bayern In Numbers

Bayern Munich concluded their dominant Champions League run with a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon. (More Football News)

Kingsley Coman was the hero, netting a second-half header in a game light on goalmouth action – something fairly unrepresentative of Bayern's campaign as a whole.

From Hansi Flick's masterful stewardship of the team to Robert Lewandowski's goalscoring exploits, the Bundesliga champions were a team to strike fear into Europe's elite this season.

Here, with help from Opta, we have a look at some of the impressive numbers they achieved on the way to glory.

15 - @lewy_official (15 goals) finished as the top scorer in the 2019-20 UEFA @ChampionsLeague season, the first time since 2006-07 (Kaka, 10 goals) that neither Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi scored the most goals in a season in the competition. Lewangoalski. @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/RbckcDQUm5 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 24, 2020

PERFECT SIX APPEAL

6 – Bayern are now six-time European champions, equalling Liverpool's achievement from last year. Only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (seven) have won the tournament more frequently.

11 – Going back to the start of the group stages, Bayern were victorious in all 11 of their Champions League matches in 2019-20. They are the first team to win every match on the way to glory.

8 – Eight of those matches came after Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac as head coach. The former Germany assistant has set a record for the most consecutive wins at the start of a Champions League career.

43 – The 43 goals scored across that winning run amounted to the second most prolific season in Champions League history, coming in behind Barcelona's 45 from 1999-00. Remarkably, it was two other Spanish teams – Real Madrid and Valencia – who contested that season's final.

34 – PSG also set a scoring record by netting in a 34th consecutive Champions League match when they defeated RB Leipzig in the semi-final. They must start again from zero next season after Manuel Neuer and his defence completed an impressive shutout.

500 - FC Bayern München have scored their 500th UEFA Champions League goal becoming just the third side to reach this tally in the competition after Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567). Opener. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/KxsyPJbVYL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

500 – Kingsley Coman's decisive goal was Bayern's 500th in Europe's top competition, placing them behind Real Madrid (567) and Barcelona (517) in the overall scoring charts.

7 – That historic pedigree certainly seems to carry a degree of weight. PSG were the seventh consecutive first-time finalists to lose in the showpiece match.

BATTERING BARCA, RANSACKING SPURS

8-2 – Bayern's 8-2 victory against Barcelona in the quarter-final was the first time a team has scored eight goals in a knockout stage match in the Champions League.

8-2 – It was Barca's first defeat by six goals in any competition since April 1951, when they lost 6-0 to Espanyol. They last conceded eight when Sevilla scored that number without reply back in April 1946.

7-2 – Niko Kovac was still the man at the helm when Bayern thumped Tottenham 7-2 in London. It was the first time Spurs had conceded seven goals in a home match and the biggest margin of defeat for an English team at home in European competition.

KING LEWY

9 – Star striker Robert Lewandowski scored in nine consecutive Champions League matches leading up to the final. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has a longer run, with 11 goalscoring outings between 2017 and 2018.

15 – Lewandowski is the second player to score 15 goals in a Champions League season, with Ronaldo having done so three times.

4 – The Poland international is not the only man to have produced an impressive weight of goals. Serge Gnabry scored nine overall and he became the second German player to score four goals in a single Champions League match during the thrashing of Tottenham. Mario Gomez did likewise in Bayern colours against Basel in March 2012.

28 – The supply line is also crucial for such attacking talents and no player created more Champions League chances than the 28 laid on by Joshua Kimmich in 2019-20 – none more valuable than his sumptuous cross for Coman on Sunday.