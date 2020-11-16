Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne said he wants to remain at the Premier League giants as he provided an update on his contract situation.

De Bruyne's future has been the topic of discussion, with City looking to re-sign the Belgium international midfielder to a new five-year deal.

The 29-year-old – who arrived from Wolfsburg in 2015 – is contracted to Pep Guardiola's City until 2023.

Asked about his future following Belgium's 2-0 Nations League win over England on Sunday, De Bruyne told VTM Nieuws: "I am at a good club [with] good owners.

"We are a bit in talks – not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself.

"I would like to stay with the club, so it's easy. If I didn't want to stay, it would take someone to mediate. But when you want to stay, it's not so difficult."

Since joining City five years ago, De Bruyne has won two Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, the FA Cup and Community Shield.

In 161 Premier League appearances, De Bruyne has 110 wins, just 23 losses, 37 goals and 69 assists for City.

This season, De Bruyne boasts one goal and three assists as City sit 10th in the standings, six points adrift of leaders Leicester City, though they have a game in hand.

