﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Runs Fastest-Ever Women's Half-Marathon

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Runs Fastest-Ever Women's Half-Marathon

Brigid Kosgei's time was 23 seconds quicker than the world record set in 2017 by fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei but the course in the northeast of England is not eligible for records

Agencies 08 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Runs Fastest-Ever Women's Half-Marathon
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya wins the women's elite race in the 2019 Great North Run in Newcastle, England, Sunday Sept. 8, 2019.Brigid Kosgei of Kenya wins the women's elite race in the 2019 Great North Run in Newcastle, England, Sunday Sept. 8, 2019.
AP Photo
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Runs Fastest-Ever Women's Half-Marathon
outlookindia.com
2019-09-08T20:33:28+0530

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei ran the fastest half-marathon ever by a woman on Sunday, winning the Great North Run in a time of one hour, four minutes and 28 seconds. (More Sports News)

Her time was 23 seconds quicker than the world record set in 2017 by fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei but the course in the northeast of England is not eligible for records.

Kosgei, who won this year's London Marathon, led a Kenyan sweep of the top four places, with Magdalyne Masai second (1:07.36) and Linet Masai third (1:07:44).

Mo Farah won the men's elite race for a record sixth successive year as he warms up to defend his Chicago Marathon title next month.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah, 36, was pushed hard by Tamirat Tola, but proved too strong in the final mile for the Ethiopian, finishing the 13.1-mile course in 59min 7sec and winning by six seconds.

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands was third (59:55).

Farah, a two-time Olympic champion in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, is aiming to establish himself among the world's elite marathon runners.

He claimed his first marathon title last year when he won in Chicago in a time of 2:05.11 -- a European record.

"I've really enjoyed it but the past couple of years has been in the middle of marathon preparation. It was good to test myself," Farah said after his victory on Sunday.

"Things are looking good and I'm happy with the win. Tokyo (2020 Olympics) is definitely on the cards -- as an athlete you always want to represent your country.

"You just have to take it one year at a time. Hopefully, come Tokyo time, we will be in the mix."

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Agencies Brigid Kosgei Athletics Marathon Other Sports Sports
Next Story : Delhi Family To Fund Education Of Tailor's Son Who Cleared IIT
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters