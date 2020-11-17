November 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Jordan Henderson And Raheem Sterling Withdraw From England Squad Through Injury

Jordan Henderson And Raheem Sterling Withdraw From England Squad Through Injury

England pair Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling are carrying knocks and have been sent back to Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

Omnisport 17 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Jordan Henderson And Raheem Sterling Withdraw From England Squad Through Injury
Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling played no part against Belgium because of a 'small niggle' picked up in training.
Pool via AP
Jordan Henderson And Raheem Sterling Withdraw From England Squad Through Injury
outlookindia.com
2020-11-17T15:47:08+05:30

Injured duo Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling have returned to their respective clubs to undergo further assessment after withdrawing from the England squad. (More Football News)

Liverpool captain Henderson was replaced in the second half of England's 2-0 loss to Belgium on Sunday with what boss Gareth Southgate described as "a bit of tightness".

Manchester City attacker Sterling played no part against Belgium because of a "small niggle" picked up in training.

Both players have been ruled out of Wednesday's Nations League clash with Iceland and Southgate has decided against calling up any replacements.

"Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will miss England's forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against Iceland," an England statement read on Monday.

"The pair have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment. Gareth Southgate will continue his preparations for Wednesday with a 22-man squad."

Ben Chilwell also left the field early against Belgium with a back problem but remains part of Southgate's squad for the Iceland match at Wembley.

England can no longer finish top of Group A2 with one game to play and are safe from relegation, leaving them in a direct battle for second with Denmark, who are three points better off and could still qualify for the Finals with a win over Belgium.



For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tour Of Australia: Will Pucovski Feels Has Earned The Right To Be In Test Squad

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Raheem Sterling London Football Sports UEFA Nations League soccer England national football team English Premier League (EPL) Liverpool Manchester City Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos