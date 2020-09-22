Italian Authorities Investigate Alleged 'Irregularities' With Luis Suarez's Citizenship Test

Luis Suarez's Italian citizenship exam is being investigated over allegations of irregularities, the Perugia Prosecutor's Office has announced. (More Football News)

Suarez flew into Perugia to take the test ahead of a possible transfer from Barcelona to Juventus and passed the 'B1' assignment.

With Juventus having no remaining spots for non-EU players in their squad, the Uruguay striker would have needed to become an Italian citizen to make the move to the Allianz Stadium.

Italian financial police and the Perugia Prosecutor's Office are looking at claims Suarez may have been aware of the contents of the exam, allowing the result to have been predetermined.

There has been no direct accusation of wrongdoing towards any individual and there have been no charges.

A statement from the Perugia Prosecutor's Office read: "During the investigation started in February 2020 by Perugia's finance police on different matters within the university for foreigners in Perugia, some irregularities have emerged on the test on Italian language faced by the Uruguayan footballer Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz on September 17th to obtain the Italian nationality (passport).

"From the investigation it has emerged that the subjects of the test had been previously agreed with the candidate and that the mark had been decided in advance despite the fact that, during the online Italian lessons made by the university teachers, the player had shown just a basic knowledge of the Italian language.

"Today the military corps of the finance police are seizing documents in the offices of the university to ascertain the abovementioned misbehaviours and to deliver the warranty information for the crimes of violation of official secrecy and ideological falsity committed in public acts by the public official and others."

Suarez now appears unlikely to move to Juve, with the Italian champions reported to have struck a deal to secure the return of their former striker Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid.

Atleti are said to be close to bringing in Suarez from LaLiga rivals Barca, who have told the experienced forward he can leave Camp Nou, as a replacement.

