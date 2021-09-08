September 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ISL: Former Real Madrid Man Manuel Diaz Replaces Robbie Fowler As New East Bengal Head Coach

ISL: Former Real Madrid Man Manuel Diaz Replaces Robbie Fowler As New East Bengal Head Coach

Under Englishman and former Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, SC East Bengal finished ninth in the ISL last season

Outlook Web Bureau 08 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:35 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ISL: Former Real Madrid Man Manuel Diaz Replaces Robbie Fowler As New East Bengal Head Coach
Manuel Diaz comes at the SC East Bengal helm with almost two-decade-long coaching experience.
Twitter (SCEB)
ISL: Former Real Madrid Man Manuel Diaz Replaces Robbie Fowler As New East Bengal Head Coach
outlookindia.com
2021-09-08T20:35:01+05:30

SC East Bengal on Wednesday appointed former Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz as the club's new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. (More Football News)

Diaz’s appointment came minutes after the club parted ways with Englishman and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who coached the Kolkata giants to a ninth-place finish in the ISL last season.

“SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract,” SC East Bengal announced on its official Twitter handle. Just a few minutes after the first tweet, SC East Bengal made another announcement, this time that of the appointment of Spaniard Diaz.

“SC East Bengal is proud to welcome former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz as the new head coach for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season," the second tweet read.

With over 20 years of coaching experience, including a significant period of time in the Real Madrid setup, Manolo brings with him a wealth of experience and a winning mentality.

The Spaniard has an overall win rate of 41.77 percent over 328 matches coached in his two-decade-long career and a 46.66 win rate in his latest stint at Real Madrid Castilla (2018-19).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG Vs IND: England Captain Joe Root Hails Oval Pitch, Terms It 'Brilliant Example' Of Test Track

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Robbie Fowler Kolkata East Bengal Indian Super League (ISL) Real Madrid Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos