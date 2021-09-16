ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Bolster Squad With Nigerian Forward Daniel Chima Chukwu

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Chima won two of his three Norwegian first division league titles with Molde FK under current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Daniel Chima Chukwu is East Bengal's fourth foreign recruit ahead of ISL 2021-22. | East Bengal

2021-09-16T21:18:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 9:18 pm

East Bengal on Thursday announced the signing of Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, a three-time Norwegian first division league winner. Chima becomes East Bengal head coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz’s fourth foreign acquisition.  (More Football News)

Earlier, East Bengal have confirmed the services of  Slovenian midfielder Amir Derviševic, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela and Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce

“I am happy to be part of such a prestigious club. I want to help East Bengal win as many matches as possible,” Chima said after signing for the 100-year old club. “I have won titles in Norway and worked with some of the best coaches in the business. I will look to use my experience and help my teammates get better.”

Chima helped Norwegian heavyweights Molde FK to three of their four league titles (Eliteserien 2011, 2012, 2014) and also guided them to two Norwegian Cup (2013, 2014) triumphs during his first stint with the club between 2010 and 2015.

The 30-year old was Molde’s top scorer with 13 goals to his name in 2013, also celebrating two of his three league titles with current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær who was in charge of Molde from 2011-2014.

The Red and Gold brigade will face Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the Indian Super League 2021-22 on November 21.

