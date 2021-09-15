Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Sports ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Rope In Former Lazio Defender Franjo Prce

Prce is East Bengal's third foreign recruit ahead of the ISL 2021-22 after Slovenian Amir Derviševic and Australian Tomislav Mrcela.

At Lazio, Franjo Prce had played alongside the likes of Miroslav Klose and Ciro Immobile. | East Bengal

2021-09-15T22:21:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 10:21 pm

Croatian U-21 national team stopper Franjo Prce on Wednesday signed up for East Bengal, making him the Red and Gold brigade’s third foreign recruit. Prce, who has played a match for Lazio senior team, has joined East Bengal from Croatian club NK Slaven Belupo. (More Football News)

Slovenian midfielder Amir Derviševic and Australian Tomislav Mrcela are the two overseas recruits. “I have played with some of the big names in world football and it has helped me grow on and off the field. I think I can use my experience here in the ISL and try to help my team do well,” Franjo Prce said after penning the deal.

“I am eagerly waiting to experience India and I also know this club has a massive fan base. It’s a shame that they can't be with us in the stands but we will play for them. We always play for the fans.”

At Lazio, Prce shared the locker room with the likes of former Germany striker Miroslav Klose and Ciro Immobile who earlier this year helped Italy win the European Championships. Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij was also with Lazio during that time as was Italy’s Antonio Candreva and Lucas Biglia of Argentina.

Born in Capljina in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Prce started his career with the youth academy of Croatian club Hajduk Split. After his stint in Italy, Prce moved to Croatian club Istra 1961 again on a loan deal before shifting base to Cyprus where he turned out for AC Omonia.

Franjo Prce also had spells with FC Karpaty Lviv in Ukraine besides playing for NK VaraÅ¾din and NK Slaven Belupo at home in Croatia. Prce was included in the Croatian U-17 team for the 2013 UEFA European Championships. He also featured for the team in the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Prce is a no-nonsense defender who will add to the squad’s experience despite being only 25 years of age. The six foot tall footballer is well travelled and has played with and against the best. East Bengal take on Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan.

PTI Kolkata Croatia Football East Bengal Croatia national football team Indian Super League (ISL) Sports
