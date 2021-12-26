Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Gokulam Kerala Beat Churchill Brothers 1-0

Gokulam Kerala skipper Sharif Mohammad scored the solitary goal of the match from the penalty spot early in the first half as holders start their I-League title defence with a win against Churchill Brothers.

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Gokulam Kerala Beat Churchill Brothers 1-0
Gokulam Kerala captain Sharif Mohammad takes the penalty. | Courtesy: I-League

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Gokulam Kerala Beat Churchill Brothers 1-0
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T21:51:12+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 9:51 pm

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala began their I-League title defence with a 1–0 win over last season’s runners-up Churchill Brothers in Kalyani on Sunday. (More Football News)

Gokulam Kerala skipper Sharif Mohammad scored the solitary goal of the match from the penalty spot early in the first half.

Both teams made a nervy start to the game as they employed direct attacking football by way of long balls at opponents' citadel.

The Malabarians found the breakthrough after being awarded a penalty in the 16th minute. As the pacy Ngangom Ronald Singh skilfully surged with the ball into the Churchill Brothers box, he was brought down by Lebanese Shadi Skaf.

Skipper Sharif Mohammad stepped up to take the resultant spot kick and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to give Gokulam the advantage.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Churchill Brothers’ first big chance of the game fell in the way of Bryce Miranda in the 21st minute, when Brazilian Guilherme Dos Santos sent Miranda in the clear. Miranda's shot was, however, saved brilliantly by Gokulam goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar.

Gokulam Kerala nearly doubled their lead in the added time of first half. Midfielder Thahir Zaman produced a fantastic snapshot from an angle which beat Churchill Brothers goalkeeper Shilton Paul, but he was denied by the woodwork.

Churchill Brothers increased the tempo of their play in the second half but could not create any clear scoring chance.

As Churchill Brothers hunted an equaliser, the best chance of the second half again fell to the Malabarians in the 68th minute.

Ronald Singh, who was a constant menace for the Churchill defence from the right flank, again got the better of his marker and sent an inch-perfect cross. But, Thahir Zaman could not get a clean contact on his header and Shilton Paul did not have much difficulty in clearing it.

From the subsequent corner, Cameroonian Aminou Bouba's free header sailed inches above the bar.

Tags

PTI Kalyani, West Bengal Football I-League Football Churchill Brothers Gokulam Kerala FC Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1

Yearender: Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: Mohammed Shami Puts India In Driver's Seat Against South Africa

IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin's Record En Route To 200 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Fastest To 100 Dismissals, Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha's Record

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Beauty Bamboozles Aiden Markram - WATCH

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Scare, Pacer Leaves Field With Sprain

Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem Pulls Out With Serious Wrist Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Juan Ferrando Vows To Put Emotions Aside Vs Old Club FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Juan Ferrando Vows To Put Emotions Aside Vs Old Club FC Goa

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Match Cancelled Due To COVID-19

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Match Cancelled Due To COVID-19

World Rapid Chess Championship 2021: Defending Champion Koneru Humpy Bounces Back In Style

World Rapid Chess Championship 2021: Defending Champion Koneru Humpy Bounces Back In Style

Read More from Outlook

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement