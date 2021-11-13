Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Arindam Bhattacharya Named East Bengal Captain

East Bengal take on Jamshedpur FC in their opening match of ISL 2021-22 on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa.

ISL 2021-22: Arindam Bhattacharya Named East Bengal Captain
Arindam Bhattacharya joined East Bengal from ATK Mohun Bagan after helping the Mariners reach the final last ISL season. | Courtesy: East Bengal

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Arindam Bhattacharya Named East Bengal Captain
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T20:23:18+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 8:23 pm

Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya will captain SC East Bengal in the new Indian Super League season which begins in Goa from November 19. (More Football News)

Golden Glove winner Bhattacharya joined the red and gold brigade from ATK Mohun Bagan after helping the Mariners reach the final last season where they lost to Mumbai City FC.

The 32-year-old custodian kept 10 clean sheets and made 59 saves, adding to his reputation as one of the finest shot-stoppers in Indian football.

READ: ATK Mohun Bagan Face Kerala Blasters In Opener - Schedule

The ISL and I-League winner has time and again shown his leadership qualities, wearing the armband for ATKMB the last term with distinction.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela was named vice-captain, keeping in mind his wealth of experience and leadership qualities.

“I am happy to announce Arindam as captain of the team and Tomislav as vice-captain. They are both exceptional leaders on the pitch and also off it," said head coach Jose Manuel Diaz in a club release.

"Arindam has been there in Indian football for a long time and knows what it takes to lead a team like SC East Bengal. Tomi too has vast experience and he is a natural leader. All the players in the squad respect them and I believe they can get the best out of the team.”

Bhattacharya, who has played five matches for India, said he was looking forward to living up to expectations and performing to his fullest.

"It's a huge honour for me and especially for my family because everyone back home is an East Bengal supporter. Though I stand in goal during the games, I promise to lead from the front and make the fans from all over the world proud of this bunch,” Bhattacharya said.

SC East Bengal take on Jamshedpur FC in their opening match on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium at Vasco.

On Monday, the club announced a 33-member squad, hoping to improve upon its disappointing performance last year under a new coach.

The Kolkata giants, who had finished ninth last year out of 11 teams, have signed Spanish coach Jose Manuel Diaz for this season.

Tags

PTI Football Indian football East Bengal Indian Super League (ISL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ATP Finals: Word No.1 Novak Djokovic Aims To End Six-Year Title Drought in Turin

ATP Finals: Word No.1 Novak Djokovic Aims To End Six-Year Title Drought in Turin

Khel Ratna Sunil Chhetri Thanks Real 'Superstars'

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise On Hattrick Hero Harry Kane After 5-0 Win

Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Investigated For Allegedly 'Touching' Rear Wing Of Lewis Hamilton's Car

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Roberto Mancini Laments Late Penalty Miss In Switzerland Draw

National Sports Awards 2021: Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj Among Stars Honoured By President Ram Nath Kovind

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know About New Zealand Vs Australia Title Clash

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand Can Handle Australian Heat, Says Morne Morkel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mahela Jayawardena, Shaun Pollock, Janette Brittin To Be Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Mahela Jayawardena, Shaun Pollock, Janette Brittin To Be Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In New Zealand Camp

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In New Zealand Camp

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand, Australia Clash To Determine New Champions - Stats Preview

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: New Zealand, Australia Clash To Determine New Champions - Stats Preview

Tamil Nadu Comeback In Near Future Looks Tough For Vaccine-Hesitant Murali Vijay

Tamil Nadu Comeback In Near Future Looks Tough For Vaccine-Hesitant Murali Vijay

Read More from Outlook

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private Standalone Institutions

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private Standalone Institutions

XLRI Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top Private Standalone Institutions for 2022. Here's the full list:

Why SRH Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In NZ Camp In T20 World Cup Final

Why SRH Discard David Warner Will Be A Marked Man In NZ Camp In T20 World Cup Final

Koushik Paul / David Warner lost his SRH captaincy in IPL 2021 due to poor form. If Australia have reached the T20 World Cup final in UAE, it's because of Warner's explosive batting.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Institutions Of National Importance

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Institutions Of National Importance

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top institutions of national importance for 2022. Here's the full list:

Advertisement