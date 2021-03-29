Irfan Pathan Becomes Latest 'India Legends' Player To Test Positive For COVID-19

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who recently participated in Road Safety World Series, on Monday revealed that he's tested positive for COVID-19. (More Cricket News)

He is the fourth 'India Legends' player, after Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath, to be infected by the virus. The Indian team beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to win the title in Ranchi on March 22.

In a social media post, the 36-year-old wrote: "I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home."

In the final, Irfan faced three balls to score eight runs as India Legends scored 181/4, batting first. He then returned to take two wickets as India won the match by 14 runs.

"I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested," he continued, urging "all to wear and maintain social distancing".

A new wave of COVID-19 infections has hit India even as the country India is trying to ramp up the vaccination drive.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine