IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Live Cricket Scores: IPL 2020 Final Once Again

April 20, 2021
Poshan
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have two wins from three matches in IPL 2021 so far. Get here live cricket scores of DC vs MI.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 April 2021
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals have not beaten Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in their last five meetings in IPL. Follow live cricket scores of DC vs MI at Chennai on Tuesday.
2021-04-20T17:57:25+05:30

Tuesday's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 league match will be a repeat of the IPL 2020 final on November 10 in Dubai. Delhi have not beaten Mumbai in their last five IPL meetings and both teams have retained their core members this season too. Steve Smith is the only notable addition in the Delhi Capitals middle-order but whether the former Aussie and Rajasthan Royals skipper can make a significant contribution remains to be seen. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have won two close low-scoring games largely due to their all-round bowling attack where Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar have been exceptional. And MI will be feeling quite at 'home' on the slow Chennai pitches having played three matches here already. This will be Delhi Capital's first game at Chepauk. Both DC wins have come at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The victories have been by big margins -- by seven wickets vs CSK and by six wickets against Punjab Kings. So for men like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw, who have been among runs, will have to adjust to the new playing conditions. It is unlikely that MI and DC will make a lot of changes in their respective squads. Given Chennai's spin friendly conditions, Jayant Yadav (MI) and Amit Mishra (DC) may get a game. Get here live cricket scores of DC vs MI in Chennai tonight.

LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE

