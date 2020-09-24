IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: Where To See Live Streaming And Live Cricket

Kings XI Punjab will be looking or their first win in IPL 2020 when they clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Thursday. It will be the second match for both team. RCB won their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad while KXIP suffered a super-over loss against Delhi Capitals. Live streaming of KXIP vs RCB will be available today.

Live streaming of the KXIP vs RCB match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

The Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will also be available live on STAR Sports channels. It will be available on HD platforms as well. Apart from English and Hindi feeds, you can choose live commentary in several vernacular languages.

Kings XI Punjab will look to put behind the controversial 'short run' decision in their IPL opener and start afresh when they take on Virat Kohli's buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. In their opening game against Delhi Capitals, the square-leg umpire erroneously called KXIP's Chris Jordan for a 'short run' in the third ball of the 19th over, effectively costing his team the closely fought game. KXIP went on to lodge an appeal to the match referee over the incident but on Thursday, KL Rahul and Co would like forget the unsavoury incident and focus on the task ahead. In contrast, RCB opened their campaign on a winning note defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, raising hopes that things might finally fall into place for them this season. Devdutt Padikkal started his IPL career on a classy note hitting a sublime half-century and will once again be in focus, while AB de Villers will also look to continue in the same vein following a crucial half-century. Both Kohli and Aaron Finch looked good on Monday night and would be itching to spend more time in the middle. (With PTI inputs)

