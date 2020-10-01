Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell is one of the most flambouyant cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Every now and then, the West Indian keeps producing brilliant moments. And on Thursday, he took the centre stage early in their match against defending champions Quinton de Kock. And how?

Watch this beauty, and the mandatory salute:

KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both the teams are looking to start afresh after suffering heartbreaking defeats in the respective previous matches.

