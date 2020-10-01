October 01, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020, KXIP Vs MI: Sheldon Cottrell 'Salutes' Quinton De Kock After A Dream Delivery - WATCH

Sheldon Cottrell produced an unplayable delivery to dismiss Quinton De Kock during an IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2020
Quinton de Kock undone by a beauty
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell is one of the most flambouyant cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Every now and then, the West Indian keeps producing brilliant moments. And on Thursday, he took the centre stage early in their match against defending champions Quinton de Kock. And how?

Watch this beauty, and the mandatory salute:

KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both the teams are looking to start afresh after suffering heartbreaking defeats in the respective previous matches.

