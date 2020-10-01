KXIP Vs MI, Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

Two of the best batting line-ups in the IPL 2020 will go head-on as defending champions Mumbai Indians clash with Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi today. Both teams have played three matches each and have identical one win and two losses. The bowlers on either side will have their hands full. Kings XI Punjab have a very balanced attack with two leg-spinners -- Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin -- doing a good job in the middle overs. Mohammad Shami has been the leader of the pack and has done a good job with the new ball with burly West Indian Sheldon Cottrell, who was smashed for five sixes in an over by Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians also have a balanced attack with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pack. Kiwi left-arm pacer Trent Boult has been in good form and both he and Bumrah can really test in-form Mayank Agarwal and IPL 2020's first centurion and KXIP captain KL Rahul. Get live cricket score and live ball-by-ball commentary of KXIP vs MI here. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)

